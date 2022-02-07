Top 3 cheapest bikes in the country that give mileage up to 83 kmpl at affordable prices

Top 3 Best Mileage Bikes That Give Long Mileage At A Low Price, Read Full Details Of These Three From Price To Features.

The two wheeler segment of the auto sector in the country has a wide range of mileage bikes that are well-liked for their style and affordable pricing.

If you also want to get a mileage bike that comes in the least cost and runs in less maintenance, then know here the details of the top 3 cheapest bikes in this segment.

In the details of the top 3 cheapest bikes being told here, you will know the complete details of their price, mileage, features and specifications so that you can choose the right option according to your choice and budget.

Hero HF 100: Hero HF 100 is the cheapest bike in this segment which is liked for its mileage and the company has launched this bike with only one variant. The bike is powered by a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.36 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 70 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero HF 100 is Rs 51,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj CT 100: Bajaj CT 100 bike is liked for its style and mileage as well as for its price which the company has launched with just one variant. The bike is powered by a 102 cc single cylinder engine that generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 mm of peak torque.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, it is claimed that it gives a mileage of 74 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj CT 100 is Rs 51,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe is a bike with long mileage and attractive design, four variants of which the company has launched in the market.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero HF Deluxe is Rs 54,480 which goes up to Rs 63,770 in the top variant.