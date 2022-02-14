Top 3 cheapest car in the country in which automatic transmission with premium features is available, price less than 5 lakhs

Top 3 Cheapest Cars in which automatic transmission is available, know the complete details of these cars from price to features.

If you are looking to buy a new car in low budget which is great in terms of features and transmission but are yet to choose the right option.

So here you can know the complete details of those top 3 popular cars which come in very low price and get automatic transmission with great features and strong mileage.

In this top 3 cars, we will tell you every small detail of the price, features and specification of these three so that you can buy the right car for you.

Datsun Redi Go: Datsun Redi Go is the cheapest car in this segment, which the company has launched in the market with six variants.

The car is powered by a 999 cc engine that is mated to a 0.8-litre petrol engine. This engine generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and an automatic transmission with its 1.0-litre engine variant.

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from this, features like keyless entry, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensor have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Datsun GO, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.0 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Datsun redi GO is Rs 3.83 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.95 lakh when it goes to its top variant.

Maruti S-Presso: Maruti Espresso is a mini SUV with attractive design and features, which the company has launched with three variants.

This SUV has a 998 cc engine which is a 1 liter petrol engine and this engine generates power of 68 PS and peak torque of 90 Nm, with the option of 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD have been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 21.7 kmpl on petrol and 31.2 kmpl on CNG. The starting price of Maruti Espresso is Rs 3.85 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.56 lakh when it goes to its top variant.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Renault Kwid: Renault Kwid is an attractively designed hatchback which is a popular hatchback of its company which has been launched in four trims.

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

The car is powered by a 999 cc engine which is a 0.8 liter petrol engine and this engine generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, manual AC, reversing camera, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Renault Kwid car gives mileage of up to 22.3 kmpl. The starting price of Renault Kwid is Rs 4.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 5.80 lakh when going to the top variant.