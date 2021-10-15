Top 3 cheapest sedans offering premium features and mileage of up to 25 kmpl, read full details

Amidst all the options available in the sedan segment, know the complete details of the top 3 sedans coming with premium features at the lowest price.

In the festive season that has started in the country, if you are looking for a sedan car for yourself that comes with more features in less budget.

So know here the complete details about the top 3 sedans of the country which come in the budget of 6 lakhs and give strong mileage with premium features.

Tata Tigor: This sedan of Tata Motors is very much liked due to its price, design and features. The company has launched it in six variants.

In this, the company has given an engine of 1199 cc, which is a 1.2 liter capacity engine. This engine can generate 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The company has given 5 speed manual transmission with this engine.

Talking about the features of Tata Tigor, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like Tata Connect app, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, steering mounted controls, three drive modes are also available.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.64 lakh.

Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura is the most affordable best selling sedan of its company which is liked for its price and features. The company has launched it in five variants.

This car has an engine of 1197 cc, which has three variants, in which the first variant is 1.0 liter, the second variant is 1.2 liter and the third variant is 1.2 liter diesel engine.

Talking about its first engine variant, it is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. With this engine, the company has given the option of 5 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like auto climate control, cooled glove box, rear wiper, wireless smartphone charger have been provided in the car. Regarding the mileage of the car, Hyundai claims that it gives mileage of up to 25.4 km. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.99 lakh.

Maruti Dzire: Maruti Dzire is a very stylish and mileage sedan. Which the company has launched in four variants. In this car, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc, which is a 1.2 liter capacity petrol engine.

This engine generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The option of 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of Dzire, Maruti claims that this car gives a mileage of 24.12 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.99 lakh.