Top 3 electric bikes with sporty design and hi-tech features that give a range of up to 180 km on a single charge

If you are going to buy an electric bike, then before that know here the complete details of the top 3 electric bikes coming in low budget.

Along with petrol bikes in the country’s two wheeler sector, the demand for electric bikes is also increasing very fast, if you are also planning to buy an electric bike for yourself, then here you can know about the top 3 electric bikes of the country. In those who come in the budget of one lakh rupees.

In the details of this top 3 electric bike, you will be able to know every small detail of their price, features, driving range and specification.

Revolt RV 300: Revolt RV 300 is a premium and flagship bike of its company which has been launched with only one variant.

Talking about the battery and power of this bike, the company has given a 60V, lithium-ion battery pack in it, along with a 1500 watt hub mounted motor.

Regarding its speed and driving range, the company claims that this electric bike once fully charged gives a driving range of 180 km with a top speed of 65 km per hour.

The starting price of Revolt RV 300 is Rs 94,999 but the FAME is being given by the central government. After subsidy, this price gets further reduced.

Revolt RV400: Revolt RV 400 is the second premium electric bike of its company, of which the company has launched only one variant.

Talking about the battery and power of this bike, the company has given 72 V, 3.24 KWh Lithium Ion battery pack with 3 thousand watt mid drive motor.

Regarding the range and speed of the bike, the company claims that once fully charged, this bike gives a driving range of 150 km with a top speed of 85 km per hour.

The starting price of Revolt RV 400 is Rs 90,799 but the FAME of the central government.. After subsidies, it comes down significantly.

Komaki MX3: The Komaki MX3 electric bike is the third low-cost bike that the company has launched in just one variant.

In the Komaki MX3 bike, the company has given a lithium-ion battery pack with a combination of hub motor. Regarding the driving range and speed of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a driving range of 85 to 100 km.

The starting price of Komaki MX3 electric bike has been fixed at Rs 95,000, which is the FAME of the Central Government. After subsidies, it comes down significantly.