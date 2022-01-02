Top 3 electric scooters give a driving range of 85 km in a single charge, the price is less than 50 thousand

Want to buy electric scooter but budget is less then read here full details of top 3 electric scooter giving long range at low price.

In view of the increasing demand for the fast growing electric two wheeler in the country, many companies have started launching their electric scooters and bikes.

Due to which a long range of electric scooters and bikes has been formed in the two wheeler sector, in which electric two wheelers are available according to every budget and need.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter, then know here the complete details of the features and specifications of the top 3 low budget scooters in the country.

Komaki XGT KM: The Komaki XGT KM is a light weight electric scooter whose company has launched only one variant in the market.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a lithium-ion battery pack of 60 V, 20-30 Ah with a hub motor.

Regarding the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a driving range of 85 km after a full charge. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 42,500, which gets further reduced after getting the subsidy.

Bounce Infinity E1: The company has recently launched the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter, which has been launched in the market with two variants.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 48V, 39Ah lithium-ion battery pack with a 1500 watt BLDC motor.

Regarding the driving range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a driving range of 85 km on a full charge with a top speed of 65 km per hour.

The starting price of Bounce Infinity electric scooter is Rs 45,099 which goes up to Rs 68,999 when it goes to its double battery variant.

Hero Electric Flash: Hero Electric Flash is one of the cheapest scooters of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 51.2 V, 30 Ah Lithium Ion battery pack with a 250 watt BLDC motor.

Talking about the driving range and top speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a driving range of 85 km with a top speed of 25 km per hour. The starting price of Hero Electric Flash is Rs 46,640, which goes up to Rs 59,640 when it goes to its top variant.