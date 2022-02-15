Top 3 electric scooters that give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge, know its price and full details of features

In the two wheeler sector in India, now the range of electric scooters like petrol bikes and scooters has also become very large, in which you can easily find scooters from low budget to premium range.

In which today we are talking about the top 3 scooters which are liked for their long range and style, if you also want to buy a long range scooter then know here the price, range and specification of these top 3 scooters. Full details.

Simple One: Simple Energy’s Simple One scooter is the largest range scooter in the current range of electric scooters.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 4.8 Kwh capacity lithium-ion battery pack with 4500 W power motor. Regarding the charging of the scooter’s battery, the company claims that this battery gets fully charged in just 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Regarding the range of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 236 km with a top speed of 105 km per hour. The company has launched the Simple One scooter with a starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ola S1: Ola S1 is the second highest range scooter in the range of electric scooters, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

Talking about the battery and power of the scooter, the company has given a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 3.97 Kwh, along with a mid-drive IPM motor with 8500 W power.

Regarding the battery charging of the scooter, the company claims that this battery gets fully charged in 4 hours 48 minutes. Regarding the range and speed of Ola S1, the company claims that this scooter gives a range of 181 km and a top speed of 115 km per hour is available with this range.

Ola Electric has launched this scooter with a starting price of Rs 85,099 (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 1.10 lakh in the top variant.

Odysse Electric Hawk: The scooter is the third highest range scooter in this list, which the company has launched with three variants.

Talking about the battery and power of this electric scooter, the company has given a Lithium Ion battery pack of 2.96 KW in it, with which 1800 W power motor has been given.

Regarding the charging of this battery, the company claims that this battery gets fully charged in 5 hours after charging it with a normal charger. Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 170 km and with it a top speed of 45 km per hour is available.

The company has launched this scooter with a starting price of Rs 73,999 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 98,500 when going to the top variant.