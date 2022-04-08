Top 3 Entry level sports bikes in India Yamaha FZS FI V3 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Bajaj Pulsar NS160 read full details – Top 3 Entry Level Sports Bikes: Top 3 entry level sports bikes with great style with high speed in low budget, read detail

The sports bike segment of the two wheeler sector is a premium segment that is most preferred among the youth. But even after liking, there are a large number of such youth who are unable to buy these bikes due to the price.

If you too have not been able to buy a good sports bike due to low budget, then know here the complete details of top 3 entry level sports bikes which give strong style with fast speed at low price.

In these top 3 entry level sports bikes, we will tell you the complete details from the price to the features of these three so that you can buy a better option for yourself in the least budget.

Yamaha FZS FI V3: Yamaha FZS FI V3 is an aggressively designed sports bike that the company has launched in the market with two variants.

The bike is powered by a 149 cc single cylinder engine that generates 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. A 5 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.17 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.20 lakh in the top variant.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes in the best selling bike list of its company, five variants of which have been launched by the company in the market.

The bike is powered by a 1645.9 cc single cylinder engine that generates 19.2 PS of power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. A 5 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding mileage, TVS Motors claims that this bike gives mileage of up to 54.78 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.17 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.45 lakh in the top variant.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is a sports bike of choice for its speed and style as well as its price. The company has launched this bike in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, a 160.3 cc single cylinder engine has been given in it. This engine generates 17.2 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. A 5 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 48 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1,19,418 which when on road goes up to Rs 1,40,851.