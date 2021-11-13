Top 3 Light Weight Scooties That Offer Stunning Style With Mileage Up to 76 Kmpl in Low Budget, Read Details

If you want to take a light weight scooty which also gives long mileage, then here you can know the complete details of top 3 popular scooty of the country.

Among the long range of scooters in the country’s two-wheeler sector, today we are talking about those scooters which are very much liked by women due to their light weight and attractive design.

If you also work or go to college and are looking for a light weight scooter for yourself. So here you can know the complete details of top 3 popular scooters of the country which are very much liked due to their light weight and low budget.

TVS Scooty Pep Plus: TVS Scooty Pep Plus is a very light weight scooter that the company has launched in the market with two variants.

This scooty is powered by an 87.8 cc single cylinder engine that generates 5.4 PS of power and 6.5 Nm of peak torque. In the braking system of this scooter, the company has installed drum brakes in the front and rear wheels with which tubeless tires have been given.

On the Scooty mileage, TVS claims that it gives a mileage of 58 kmpl in city and 76 kmpl on highway and this mileage is ARAI certified. TVS Scooty Pep Plus price starts at Rs 57,959 which goes up to Rs 60,859 in the top model.

TVS Scooty Zest: TVS Scooty Zest is the second light weight scooter from the company which has been launched in two variants. The scooter is powered by a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine that generates 7.81 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system of this scooter, drum brakes have been given in its front and rear wheels along with tubeless tyres. Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this Scooty Zest gives a mileage of 62 kmpl, the starting price of Scooty Zest is Rs 64,641 which goes up to Rs 66,318 in the top model.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus has been launched by the company in a new Xtec avatar, which has been launched in the market with five variants.

In Hero Pleasure Plus, the company has given a single cylinder 110.9 cc engine that generates power of 8.1 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm.

In the braking system of this scooter, the company has given drum brakes in the front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given, regarding the mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 63 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 61,900 which goes up to Rs 69,500 in the top model.