Top 3 Low Budget Best Mileage Cars Maruti Alto 800 Datsun redi GO Maruti SPpresso Read Full Details – Top 3 Low Budget Best Mileage Cars

The highest demand in the country’s car sector is for hatchback cars, due to their cost-effectiveness and good mileage. If you are also planning to buy a new car at a minimum price, then know here the complete details of the top 3 cheapest cars in the country.

In the top 3 cheapest cars being mentioned here, you will know their price along with complete details of engine, features and specifications so that you can choose the right one for you.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Alto 800 is the cheapest car in this list which is also the lowest priced hatchback in the country along with its company. This car is preferred for good mileage at a low price.

Maruti Alto 800 Engine: Talking about the engine of this car, it has a 0.8 liter 769 cc engine which generates 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Alto 800 Mileage: Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG.

Maruti Alto 800 Features: Features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry, power windows, airbag on the driver’s seat, rear parking sensors, anti-lock braking system and EBD have been given in the car.

Maruti Alto Price: The company has launched this Maruti Alto 800 with a starting price of Rs 3.25 lakh which goes up to Rs 4.95 lakh in the top model.

Datsun redi-GO: The Datsun redi GO is the second cheapest car on this list which is preferred for mileage and style. The company has launched its three variants in the market.

Datsun redi-GO Engine: The car is powered by a 999 cc 0.8 liter petrol engine that generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Datsun redi-GO Mileage: Regarding the mileage of the car, Datsun claims that this hatchback gives a mileage of 22.0 kmpl. This mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Datsun redi-GO Features: Features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, driver side airbag, anti-lock braking system, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided in the car.

Datsun redi-GO Price: Datsun has launched this car with a starting price of Rs 3.97 lakh which goes up to Rs 4.95 lakh in the top variant.

Maruti S-Presso: Maruti Espresso is the cheapest micro SUV in this country which is liked for its design, mileage and features. The company has launched three variants of this SUV in the market.

Maruti S-Presso Engine: This SUV is powered by a 998 cc 1-litre petrol engine that generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque. A 5 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Maruti S-Presso Mileage: Regarding mileage, Maruti Suzuki claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 21.4 kmpl on petrol. This SUV gives a mileage of 31.2 kmpl on CNG.

Maruti S-Presso Features: Features like 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, front windows, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, driver side airbag, speed alert, ABS, EBD and front seat belt reminder have been given in the car.

Maruti S-Presso Price: Maruti Suzuki has launched this car in the market with a starting price of Rs 3.85 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.56 lakh when going to the top variant.