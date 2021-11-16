Top 3 safest cars at lowest price, which got 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

If you plan to buy a new car, then before that know here the complete details of the top 3 lowest priced cars, which have got 5 star rating in Global NCAP crash test.

While buying a new car, people pay attention to its mileage, features, specifications, price and many other aspects, but what is often overlooked are the safety features and safety rating of the car.

So if you are planning to buy a new car, then know here the complete details of top 3 cars in the country which come in very low price and have got 5 star rating in Global NCAP crash test.

The 5 star rating of the Global NCAP crash test means that this car is quite safe to drive on the road, which significantly reduces the risk to the lives of passengers in the car in case of an accident.

Tata Punch: Tata Punch is the cheapest and safest compact SUV of its company and this country which has got a 5 star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Tata Punch’s adult occupancy score of 16.45 out of 17 in the Global NCAP crash test makes it the safest compact SUV with a 5-star rating.

Talking about the safety features of this car, features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD and rear parking camera have been given on the front seats.

Talking about the features of this car, it gets 7-inch touchscreen system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, features like auto AC, automatic headlights and wipers, cruise control, Tata Punch’s starting price is Rs 5.49 lakh, which is known in the top model. But it goes up to Rs 9.09 lakh.

Tata Altroz: Tata Altroz ​​is a popular car of its company, which has received 5 star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Tata Altroz ​​has scored 16.13 out of 17 in adult occupancy in the crash test conducted by Global NCAP, making it the safest car in its segment.

Talking about the safety features of Tata Altroz, features like dual airbags on the front seat, ISO fixed child seat anchors and rear parking sensors have been provided. The starting price of this Tata Altroz ​​car is Rs 5.84 lakh, which is Rs 9.59 lakh on going to the top model. It goes till

Mahindra XUV300: Mahindra XUV 300 is a popular SUV of its company, which the company has launched in the market with a new update, which has got 5 star safety rating.

Mahindra XUV300 has scored 16.42 out of 17 in adult occupancy in the Global NCAP crash test, making it the safest SUV in its segment.

Talking about the features of Mahindra XUV 300, the company has given 7 airbags in this SUV, which is the highest in this segment, apart from this features like corner braking control, front and rear parking sensors have also been given Mahindra XUV 300 starting price 7.95 lakhs which translates to Rs 13.46 lakhs in the top model.