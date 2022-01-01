Top 3 Scooters That Give Stylish Design With Powerful Mileage Up To 57 Kmpl, Read Full Details

These top 3 scooters of the scooter segment which are tremendous in terms of price, features and mileage, read every little big detail of these three.

The range of scooters in the country’s two wheeler sector has now become very big like a bike, in which scooters are available according to every budget and need.

If you are also planning to buy a new scooter, then know here the complete details of the top 3 popular scooters of the country, in which we are going to tell every little big information about the price, features, mileage and specification of these top 3 scooters.

Honda Activa: Honda Activa is the best selling scooter of its company as well as the country, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a single cylinder of 109.51 cc which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates the power of 7.79 cc and peak torque of 8.79 Nm, which is mated to an automatic transmission. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of drum brakes has been given in both its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Honda Activa gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Honda Activa starts at Rs 69,645 which goes up to Rs 72,891 on the top model.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company, which has been launched in the market with 5 variants. Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates the power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm and the transmission of this engine has been given automatic. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, disc brakes have been installed in its front wheel and drum brakes have been installed in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of up to 64 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of TVS Jupiter starts from Rs 66,273 which goes up to Rs 76,573 on the top model.

Suzuki Access 125: Suzuki Access 125 is the best selling scooter of its company, with six variants of which the company has launched in the market. Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque, whose transmission is automatic. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 57 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Suzuki Access 125 is Rs 74,400, which goes up to Rs 83,600 on the top variant.