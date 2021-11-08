Top 3 scooters with hi-tech features, which give long mileage with style in a low budget, read details

These are the top 3 scooters of the country which will get hi-tech features and strong mileage, know the complete details from their price to features.

In the two-wheeler sector, the scooter segment has also grown like a bike, with a wide range of scooters ranging from budget scooters with mileage to hi-tech features.

If you also want to buy a scooter with a hi-tech feature, then know here the complete details of the top 3 scooters in the country which provide strong mileage with Bluetooth connectivity.

TVS Ntorq 125: TVS Ntorq 125 is a sporty designed scooter that is liked for its speed. The company has launched it in the market with five variants.

Talking about the features of this scooter, it is the first scooter in its segment in which the company has given a complete digital console that connects with your smartphone.

With this digital console, you can access features like your travel data, phone and SMS alerts, turn by turn navigation, diagnostic alerts, through TVS’s Smart XConnect app.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 54.33 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 73,270 which goes up to Rs 85,125 in the top model.

Suzuki Access 125: Suzuki Access 125 is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has recently upgraded. The company has launched this scooter with seven variants.

Talking about the features of Suzuki Access, the company has given Ride Connect feature in this scooter, which is a smartphone app based instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, which includes turn-by-turn navigation, call / SMS / WhatsApp alert, overspeeding alert, trip sharing and last Features like parking location are available.

(read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, Suzuki claims that it gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 73,400 which goes up to Rs 82,600 in the top model.

(read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Suzuki Burgman Street: Suzuki Burgman Street is a hi-tech feature and unique design scooter of the company, which the company has launched in only two variants.

Talking about the features of Suzuki Burgman, Suzuki Ride Connect offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, phone call, SMS, WhatsApp alert, trip sharing function, last park location, overspeeding alert and smartphone battery level indicator.

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, TVS claims that it gives a mileage of 55.89 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 85,100 which goes up to Rs 88,600 in the top model.