Top 3 sedans with premium features and stylish design that delivers up to 23 kmpl in low budget

Maruti Dzire: Maruti Design is a popular car of its company, which is liked due to its low price, the company has launched this sedan in the market with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Dzire, it has been given a 1.2 liter dual jet petrol engine which generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the features, this sedan has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a 4.2-inch multi-color Mi Display.

Apart from this, features like cruise control, automatic LED headlamps, auto folding ORVMs, push button start-stop, rear AC vents and auto AC have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Dzire, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.26 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 9.08 lakh in the top model.

Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura is the cheapest sedan of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants. Talking about the engine and power of Hyundai Aura, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine.

This engine generates 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of peak torque and is offered with the option of 5-speed MT and AMT gearboxes.

Talking about the features of Hyundai Aura, the company has given an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Apart from this, features like wireless charging, auto AC, height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control and dual airbags on the front seat have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of up to 21 km and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hyundai Aura is Rs 5.99 lakh, which goes to Rs 9.36 lakh on the top model.

Tata Tigor: Tata Tigor is the popular sedan of its company, which Tata has launched in the market with six variants, Talking about the engine and power of Tata Tigor, the company has given a 1.2 liter petrol engine of 1199 cc in it.

This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features, the company has given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.

Apart from this, features like Tata Connect App, Automatic Climate Control, Reverse Camera, Follow Me Home Function, Steering Mounted Control, Multi Drive Mode, Cooled Glove Box, Driver Side One Touch Window have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Tata Tigor, the company claims that the car gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.67 lakh, which goes to Rs 7.84 lakh when going to the top model.