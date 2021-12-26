Top 3 SUVs of the year 2021 that got 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test, read details

These top 3 SUVs that have got 5 star safety rating, read full details of their price, features, price and specification.

While buying a car in the country, people pay attention to its mileage, price and other things, but the most important feature which is ignored is the safety features of the car and the safety rating it has got.

If you are looking to buy a new SUV car for yourself, then here we are telling you the complete details of the top 3 cars of 2021 which have got 5 star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Tata Nexon: Tata Nexon is the mid-size SUV coming in the mid-range, which along with its company is also the safest car in India and this car has got 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP’s crash test.

Talking about the engine of Tata Nexon, the company has given the option of both petrol and diesel engine in it, in which if we talk about its petrol engine, it is a 1499 cc 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine.

This engine generates 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features such as dual airbags on the front seats, rear parking sensors, EBD, ABS, ESP and IS fixed child seat anchors have been provided. Tata Nexon’s mileage starting price is Rs 7.29 lakh, which is its top variant. 13.34 lakhs on going in.

Mahindra XUV300: Mahindra XUV300 has recently been introduced by the company in a new avatar, which the company has launched in the market with four variants, which have got 5 star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given the option of both petrol and diesel engine, talking about its petrol engine, it is a 1497 cc 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine which produces 110 PS power and 200 Nm peak. Generates torque and is offered with the option of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features like seven airbags, corner braking control, front and rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD have been provided, the starting price of Mahindra XUV300 is Rs 7.95 lakh, which is Rs 13.46 lakh in its top variant. She goes.

Mahindra XUV700: Mahindra XUV700 is a premium SUV of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Mahindra XUV700 HO has achieved 5 star safety rating in the recent crash tests conducted by Global NCAP.

Talking about the engine and power of this SUV, the company has given the option of both petrol and diesel engines, talking about its petrol engine, it is a 2198 cc 2.0 liter petrol engine which produces 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. With which the option of 6 speed manual and 6 6 speed automatic transmission has been given.

Talking about the safety features, Mahindra has given features like Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance System, Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, seven airbags and electronic parking brake in it, the starting price of XUV700 is Rs 12.49 lakh, which is Rs. 22.99 lakh in the top model.