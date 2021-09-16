Entertainment News

Top 30 Ultimate Questions that will Break the Ice in ‘21 Questions’

Top 30 Ultimate Questions that will Break the Ice in '21 Questions'
Last Updated on September 11, 2021

If you are looking to get to know someone, there is arguably no better way of doing it than through the 21 questions game. It is perfect for so many reasons. For one, it is a great icebreaker if you are meeting someone new or meeting new friends. It is a great time killer with an existing group of friends and can even double up as a drinking game (I mean I think everything can double up as a drinking game to be honest).

Asking the same old questions gets so boring, and often, we don’t even know which ones to ask, what this article looks to do is provide an exhaustive list of 30 questions that you can ask your friends, family, significant other, or crush.

  1. What is the thing that most people think about you, that is actually not true? – This questions tests their self-awareness and is a good way of finding out what others may think of this person.

 

  1. If you could change how school functions, what would you do differently? – This is harmless and is a good way of finding out if the person you are talking to likes school.

 

  1. Describe your ideal partner – This is a great way to find out what characteristics or traits or features that someone likes. It is a great question to ask someone who you like or are dating.

 

  1. If you could meet any celebrity dead or alive, who would it be and why? Knowing who somebodies idol is gives you an insight into the person that they want to be.

 

 

  1. What is your guilty pleasure? Something that they hate to love, but they can’t help it. You probably will think that they are mental, but that’s what guilty pleasures are all about.

 

  1. Given the chance, would you change your gender? Are they comfortable in their own skin? Or would they just do it for fun?

 

  1. If you win $1,000,000 tomorrow, how would you spend it? I love this question because you can tell a lot about the kind of person that someone is based on their answer. Are they mature with money? Are they reckless? This is a good way to find out.

 

 

  1. What is one thing that you could not live without? This gives you an indication into what the other person values and holds dear to them. For example, ‘my make up collection’ and ‘my dog’ or ‘my family’ are drastically different answers and will give you an indication into what the person is like.

 

  1. What angers you? Whether it is a friend, a partner, a crush, or family, knowing what makes a person tick and what annoys or angers them is crucial.

 

  1. Do you believe in love at first sight? If he or she says ‘no’ then you have to ask, ‘well will I walk by again?’. It gets a good laugh every time I promise.

  1. If your life were a movie title, what title would it be and why? This is a good way to find out what the other person thinks about their life and how they feel about their situation.

 

  1. Do you have any party tricks? Obviously, you have to follow u with ‘well do it then’.

 

  1. What is your dream job? This will tell you a lot about the other person and their drive or goals.

 

  1. Use 3 words to describe yourself – This one is always fun; it lets you know how the other person sees themselves.

 

  1. What 3 words would your friends use to describe you? This is even more fun because it is likely to be honest! If their friend is there, it is even better.

 

  1. What is your favourite food and why? This can be an innocent question, or a stroke of genius, especially if you like someone and maybe want to cook them something or bring them for dinner.

 

  1. What scares you? Everybody fears something, but some things that scare people are downright hilarious.

 

  1. What is the weirdest dream that you have ever had? Some people have had crazy dreams and they make for great stories

 

  1. What is your favourite season? I like this question, because everyone has a reason for liking a season so much and it can be a great way to get someone to open up.

 

  1. Who is your celebrity crush? We all have one lets be honest, but make sure that they make it interesting, ‘Brad Pitt’ or ‘Pamela Anderson’ are overused!

  1. What is your worst habit? Another self-awareness question that lets someone open up a little. It is a good way of getting to know somebodies not so attractive side.

 

  1. If you were an ice cream flavour, what flavour would you be? This is a fun one, just make sure nobody answers with ‘vanilla’, nobody wants to be vanilla.

 

  1. Who is your favourite band? Music is a language in itself and gives a great insight into the kind of person that you are, so be sure to answer wisely.

 

  1. What would you name your first child? I would guess that more people have thought about this that you may think. Plus, if you like the name, it might be a bonus, especially if you like the person you’re asking.

 

  1. What was your first kiss like? Not everyone has had a first kiss, but they do say that you always remember it. So whether it was good or bad, you will probably have remembered it and will have a story behind it too.

 

  1. What emoji do you use the most? Everyone uses emojis in today’s world. So knowing what emojis someone uses will tell you a lot about them, and the kind of texter that they are. So if you are sending a lot of eggplant emojis or peach emojis, you better be careful, especially if your crush is playing this game with you.
  1. What is your idea of the perfect date? If you like someone, this is a great question to ask. It gives you an insight into what they like and maybe it gives you a few tips or hints!

 

  1. Have you ever used a dating app? I mean, I think that most people have, and many of us have some stories to tell! This question will be a sure-fire conversation starter

 

  1. What is your favourite social media platform? Everyone uses social media, and everyone likes talking about themselves and showing off, so let them! If their Instagram is popping, then let them show it off to you. If their snapchat is popping with lots of boys or girls, then you need to ask a few more questions! *laughs awkwardly.

 

  1. Night out or night in? Ah yes, let’s finish with this old chestnut. This one is a classic and will tell you about the kind of person that they are. Just be sure to follow up with ‘what is your ideal night out or night in then?’.

