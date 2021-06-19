Top 4 Bollywood actresses who refued to work with Sunny Deol

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has labored in movies with many high actresses. He has additionally given many hit movies. Nonetheless, there are some actresses who refused to work with him for various causes. Let’s learn about these actresses who didn’t work with Sunny Deol giving their causes.

Kajol

Actress Kajol refused to act in Sunny Deol starrer ‘Gadar – Ek Prem Katha’. Director Anil Sharma had instructed about this in an interview that Kajol had refused to work on this film. Anil Sharma had additionally mentioned that some individuals thought that this could be a interval movie. Nonetheless, this position was once more carried out by Amisha Patel and the movie received super success.

Sridevi

Late actress Sridevi was very cautious within the matter of number of movies and largely used to do solely these films during which her position was robust. For that reason, Sridevi didn’t work in Sunny’s movie ‘Ghayal’. Sunny herself had instructed about this that Sridevi was provided this movie however the actress refused. Though the actress did movies like ‘Chalbaaz’, ‘Nigahain’ and ‘Ram Avatar’ with Sunny.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, one of many lovely actresses of Bollywood, additionally didn’t work in a movie of Sunny Deol. It was Sunny’s motion movie. It’s mentioned that Sunny’s movies used to get motion and extra screenspace, so the actress didn’t agree to do the movie collectively. Nonetheless, he later labored with Sunny within the movie ‘Shaheed’.

Madhuri Dixit

Some of the profitable actresses of the 90s, Madhuri Dixit labored with Sunny in ‘Tridev’. After this each of them didn’t seem in any film. In accordance to reviews, whereas Sunny Deol was working in motion films, Madhuri’s profession was at its peak, she was getting the very best roles.