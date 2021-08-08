Top 4 feature phones under 1000 keypad phones – These top 4 phones come in less than Rs 1,000

keypad phone under 1000: There are many mobiles in the feature phone segment of brands like Nokia, Samsung, Lava and itel. These phones are cheap, compact and have good battery backup. Today we are going to tell about the keypad phone that comes in less than 1 thousand rupees. These phones can be purchased from e-commerce site Flipkart and Amazon.

LAVA A1

LAVA A1 is a feature phone and this phone comes with 4MB RAM and 24MB storage. It can accommodate 32 GB SD card. This phone has a 1.77 inch QVGA display. Also, this phone has a 0.3 megapixel rear camera and this phone comes with 800mAh battery. Its price is Rs 988 and this phone comes in five color variants.

Itel Ace Star

This phone from itel is a phone with a keypad. This phone has 4 MB RAM and only 4 MB storage. 32 GB SD card can be installed in this phone. It has a 1.8 inch display. 1000 mAh battery is given in this pon. It is available on Flipkart for Rs.775.

I Call K31

This phone available on Flipkart comes for Rs 649. It has 32 MB RAM and 64 MB storage. SD card can be put in it. This phone comes with a 1.8 inch display. It has an 800 mAh battery. The phone also comes with FM radio, MP3 player and the option of installing an SD card.

G’Five Z15 Dual Sim

You can buy G’Five Z15 Dual Sim phone from Amazon for Rs 759. It has 16 GB storage. This phone has Bluetooth, FM radio and MP3 player. Also, it has a 0.3 megapixel camera on the back panel. This phone comes with 1000mAh battery. It has a 1.8 inch display.



The price and specification of all these feature phones have been taken online. This phone is listed on the e-commerce website Flipkart and Amazon.





