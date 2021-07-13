Top 5 bedroom design ideas for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Uncategorized

Animal Crossing games provide a relaxing community experience away from the rigors of daily life. These life/community sim games are basically a calming resort that offers a cherishable getaway to the players.While the characters present in the game provide half of the entertainment in the game, the real fun is in organizing a second life, complete with a decorated house, neighbors, and much more.Animal Crossing: New Horizons is charming enough to let the players settle in nicely and make this their new home. However, no home is complete without the personal touch of the one who resides in it.Players who have been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a long time have some interesting ideas about decorating their houses. Taken from Reddit forums and Twitter, here are five of the best bedroom decoration ideas to turn a house into a home.Five bedroom decoration ideas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to match the player's sense of aesthetics 1) Modern bedroom This one incorporates more of the modern corporate lifestyle with minimalist designs and neatly arranged accessories. This one belongs to the modern day apartment life aesthetic with a touch of magic in the form of glow in the dark wall stickers.2) The sweet yet classy bedroomThis Animal Crossing: New Horizons bedroom decor surely gives off a cozy vibe with all the stuffed toys at a handy distance. With the inclusion of a bookshelf, this bedroom design has a more straightforward high school feel to it.redecorated my bedroom yesterday! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH— THE GONGOOZLER 🧀 (@mhaikkun) August 11, 20203) The rustic bedroom decor Inspired majorly by Norwegian/Scandinavian rustic indoor design, the extensive use of logs in this one gives it the feel of a cottage. Undoubtedly cozy, this one is a rather uncommon design that players can try out.cozy bedroom 🪵🕸 #acnh #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions #ACNHDesign— haley 🌿🌼 (@kyoshiii_acnh) January 25, 20214) The summer/tropicsl houseThe decor in this one is quite similar to that of traditional Japanese indoor designs. With soothing colors and lots of ventilation, this one is the perfect choice for summers.#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch New bedroom and living room! @thebloomingsim— The Eclipsed Heart (@theeclipsedsim) January 30, 20215) The greenhouseIndoor plants hugely add to the beauty of a home. The greenhouse bedroom decor goes overboard with plants to just the right amount. Undoubtedly soothing, this is also significantly healthier than the other ideas listed here. IN LOVE with my newly redecorated bedroom! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch— 𝕗𝕣𝕒𝕟🌛☆ (@frandiamandis) January 26, 2021Of course, there are numerous other bedroom decor schematics that might suit the player. These five are just some of the best neutral choices out there.