Top 5 Dota 2 teams contending for The International 10

The World 2021 may presumably presumably be the tenth version of Dota 2’s premier event. It goes to fetch utter in August 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden.
For the 2021 season, Valve provided a recent Dota 2 professional circuit machine. Teams will compete in regional leagues to resolve the right teams from each connect. These teams will then compete in a Important on LAN. There’ll most undoubtedly be 2 seasons with 2 Majors principal as quite a bit as The World 10.
The principal Dota 2 LAN event in over a 12 months, The Singapore Important, has already taken utter. China’s Invictus Gaming acquired the event after defeating North The United States’s Snide Geniuses within the certified closing.
(*2*)
Because the 2nd season reaches its halfway stage, the strongest teams are slowly revealing themselves. These teams will contend for the Aegis of Champions at The World 2021.
Profitable TI is the most important achievement for any Dota 2 group. Teams realizing their complete 12 months specializing in this one event. The monetary set up from a hit TI can also be tall, because the event has the supreme prize pool in all of esports.
Disclaimer: This guidelines fully displays the opinions of the creator
Moreover study: Dota 2 Battle Go 2021: 5 points to know earlier than its launch
The 5 strongest Dota 2 teams contending for the Aegis
A couple of worthwhile mentions lunge to Alliance, Workforce Liquid, and Workforce Secret from Western Europe. Although the Western European teams are traditionally a couple of of the strongest Dota 2 teams, the competitors between them is just too excessive this 12 months to score a apparent characterize of the teams’ power within the realm scene.
5. Invictus Gaming
(*2*)
All the way in which via the final 12 months and two months, Dota 2 has had right one LAN event. Invictus Gaming acquired The Singapore Important. As a finish end result, they’re the right group that has acquired a LAN event in a very very long time.
IG’s efficiency in season 2 has been subpar. They’re at the moment seventh within the Chinese language Increased Division, meaning they’re going to even be relegated. Alternatively, the DPC elements they accrued for the interval of the primary season must be sufficient to score them an invitation to TI.
Although IG would not seem worship an important contender given their horrible efficiency within the DPC League, their characterize on LAN gives them a ample edge over all different teams on this Dota 2 season.
4. Virtus Professional
(*2*)
Virtus Professional are the strongest group within the CIS or Japanese European House. On the Singapore Important, they accomplished within the pinnacle 8 and are almost assured a utter at The World.
Proper via each seasons within the Japanese European DPC League, Virtus Professional are undefeated. They accomplished 1st in season 1 with a 7-0 characterize and acknowledge a 5-0 characterize in season 2. They’ve dropped right two video video games to this stage, with a blended sport characterize of 24-2, which is insanely dominant.
3. Workforce Aster
(*2*)
Workforce Aster acknowledge confirmed themselves to be one amongst the strongest teams in China. They accomplished 2nd within the Chinese language DPC League season 1 and at the moment sit down atop the season 2 desk. Although Aster had a disappointing scuttle at The Singapore Important, their performances within the DPC Leagues had been second to none.
Aster acknowledge a 4-0 characterize within the DPC League for the time being. They accomplished the primary season with a 6-1 characterize and in 2nd utter. They have been one amongst the right on-line teams on the earth.
Dropping right 1 sport within the Chinese language connect, one amongst the strongest Dota 2 areas, throughout 2 seasons, would originate any group a contender for the Aegis of Champions.
2. PSG.LGD
(*2*)
PSG.LGD are perennial powerhouses within the Chinese language Dota 2 scene. The group has accomplished within the pinnacle 4 of the final three Internationals. On the Singapore Important, they accomplished third, shedding to eventual champions, Invictus Gaming.
Their on-line characterize is not the right. They optimistic for the Singapore Important with a 4-3 characterize within the first season. They’re at the moment tied for 2nd utter with Elephant and Vici Gaming, with all 3 teams having a characterize of three-2.
Alternatively, their above-moderate on-line efficiency and superb LAN efficiency originate them an important contender for the Aegis of Champions.
1. Snide Geniuses
(*2*)
Snide Geniuses had been the right North American Dota 2 group this 12 months. Ever since Iceiceice and Abed joined the group after Covid restrictions bought lifted, EG acknowledge regarded unstoppable.
Over the 2021 Dota 2 season, EG acknowledge misplaced 2 video video games – as quickly as in the direction of Quincy Crew for the interval of season 1, and as quickly as in the direction of Invictus Gaming at The Singapore Important finals. Their characterize throughout the 2 seasons is 10-1. They’re but to drop a sport in season 2 and seem unlikely to appreciate so.
Their stellar data, in each on-line and on LAN, originate EG one amongst the favorites to take away the Aegis of Champions. If Arteezy’s curse would not come help to hang-out them that’s.
Moreover study: Dota 2 Battle Go 2021: 5 points to know earlier than its launch
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.