Entertainment News Top 5 Dota 2 teams contending for The International 10

The World 2021 may presumably presumably be the tenth version of Dota 2’s premier event. It goes to fetch utter in August 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden. For the 2021 season, Valve provided a recent Dota 2 professional circuit machine. Teams will compete in regional leagues to resolve the right teams from each connect. These teams will then compete in a Important on LAN. There’ll most undoubtedly be 2 seasons with 2 Majors principal as quite a bit as The World 10. The principal Dota 2 LAN event in over a 12 months, The Singapore Important, has already taken utter. China’s Invictus Gaming acquired the event after defeating North The United States’s Snide Geniuses within the certified closing. (*2*) (*5*)

Because the 2nd season reaches its halfway stage, the strongest teams are slowly revealing themselves. These teams will contend for the Aegis of Champions at The World 2021.

Profitable TI is the most important achievement for any Dota 2 group. Teams realizing their complete 12 months specializing in this one event. The monetary set up from a hit TI can also be tall, because the event has the supreme prize pool in all of esports.

Disclaimer: This guidelines fully displays the opinions of the creator

The 5 strongest Dota 2 teams contending for the Aegis

A couple of worthwhile mentions lunge to Alliance, Workforce Liquid, and Workforce Secret from Western Europe. Although the Western European teams are traditionally a couple of of the strongest Dota 2 teams, the competitors between them is just too excessive this 12 months to score a apparent characterize of the teams’ power within the realm scene.

5. Invictus Gaming

