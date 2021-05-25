Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes as of May 24th, 2021

Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes as of May twenty fourth, 2021



Like most different battle royale titles, Free Fire additionally has emotes that assist gamers work together with one another on the digital battleground, serving to add to the enjoyable.

There are quite a few emotes out there, and gamers can purchase them both by taking part in occasions or by buying them with diamonds.

Emotes which are to be purchased with diamonds are uncommon to seek out. Many gamers do not have these emotes both because of the worth or as a result of they had been launched early within the sport. This text seems at some of these rarest emotes in Free Fire as of right this moment.

What are the rarest Free Fire emotes now?

1) Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

The Flowers of Love emote was launched in 2019 as half of the Valentine’s Day Top Up Particular occasion. To obtain the emote, gamers needed to spend 500 diamonds.

With this emote, the character will make a stunning gesture with a rose in its palms. Because it was to be purchased with so much of diamonds, not many gamers personal it.

2) FFWC Throne

(*5*) The FFWC Throne emote in Free Fire (Picture by way of KaranYT/YouTube)

One of the most effective emotes in Free Fire is the FFWC Throne, final seen in a limited-time occasion a couple of months in the past. It was launched throughout the Free Fire World Cup collection in 2019.

The emote builds a golden throne for the character to take a seat on with a kingly gesture.

3) Push-up

The Push-Up emote in free Fire (Picture by way of Pronation/YouTube)

Through the Bomb Squad Elite Move Season, the Push-up emote was out there as a reward within the Elite Move tiers (Elite Move Season 9).

When the emote is performed, the character will start doing planche push-ups.

4) Doggie

In 2019, the Doggie emote was added to the Emote Occasion occasion. This occasion required gamers to take part in a fortunate draw, the place they needed to spend diamonds to win uncommon and legendary emotes.

The Doggie is an superior emote, and when performed, the character celebrates and dances with a pet.

5) Eat my mud

The Eat my mud emote in Free Fire

Eat my mud is a legendary emote that was first out there throughout a Top Up occasion. Gamers had been required to high up a sure quantity of diamonds earlier than claiming this emote at no cost from the occasions part.

Upon taking part in, the character jumps over a car and celebrates by dancing atop it.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these emotes is listed in line with widespread hypothesis and dialogue within the Free Fire group. The emotes listed right here might or might not be uncommon for all gamers.

