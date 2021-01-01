Top 5 universities in the UK: Top 5 universities in England where to dream

England is the only country in the world that has ruled over many countries and has more than one college and university. We will tell you about the top 5 universities in England where everyone dreams of studying.

Oxford University

One of the oldest universities in the world, 30 world leaders have graduated from Oxford University. Britain’s 27 prime ministers, 29 Nobel laureates and 160 Olympic medalists have learned here. There are 44 colleges affiliated to it. There are more than 100 libraries. The most famous of these is the Bodleian Library.

Cambridge University

It is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the world. It has about 18,000 students and 9,000 staff. Associated with it are 31 colleges dating back to the 13th century. There are more than 100 academic departments. Cambridge is famous for its excellence in mathematics and has been studied here by many UK scientists. A total of 116 Nobel laureates have studied at this university.

Imperial College London

Imperial College London is consistently ranked among the top universities in science, technology, engineering, medicine and business. It was founded in 1907 after the merger of three colleges in London. It has 15,200 students and 8,000 staff. In addition to senior scientists, medalists and Nobel laureates, Imperial College has produced many influential government advisors and policy makers.

University College London (UCL)

UCL is the first university in England to admit students without distinction of race, class, ethnicity, race or religion. Telephone inventors Mahatma Gandhi, Alexander Graham Bell and Cold Play’s Chris Martin have been educated here.

London School of Economics and Political Science

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has more international students than any other university in the UK. About 70 percent of the international students here. The university specializes in law, economics, history, philosophy and politics.

