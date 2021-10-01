Entertainment News

Top 6 Global October Holidays and What They Mean

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Top 6 Global October Holidays and What They Mean
Written by admin
Top 6 Global October Holidays and What They Mean

Top 6 Global October Holidays and What They Mean

Last Updated on October 1, 2021

October is home to some of the most fun, funny, and entertaining national days in the calendar year. Still, it is also home to traditional classics and some very important global awareness days. This article looks to assess the best of both worlds and give you an insight into six of the most celebrated and most popular celebration days of the month.

1. National Boyfriend Day

Contents hide
1 1. National Boyfriend Day
2 2. National Do Something Nice Day
3 3. World Mental Health Day
4 4. Columbus Day
5 5. National Make a Difference Day
6 6. Halloween

National Boyfriend Day

When: October 3rd

Why: Because while you may not be engaged or married, it is still nice to properly acknowledge a day specifically dedicated to the man in your life.

Where: Worldwide, the day is not attached to any one specific area.

It is always nice to show those closest to us that we love and care for them. National Boyfriend Day is one of those days that evidence this. On this day, you can help to strengthen your bond with your man by doing something nice for him. It does not have to be a grand gesture, but even making him dinner, buying him some beers, or treating him to a date are just some of the ways that you can celebrate.

2. National Do Something Nice Day

helping grandma

helping grandma

When: October 5th

Why: Because it is nice to be nice

Where: Worldwide

Similar to random acts of kindness day in February, Do Something Nice Day is dedicated to helping people realize that it is so easy to do something nice for somebody. Doing something nice can be opening a door for someone, giving a compliment, listening to somebody, or buying someone a gift. These random acts of kindness will make us feel better as humans, and doing something nice with no expectation of anything in return is a great trait to have.

3. World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day min

World Mental Health Day min

When: October 10th

Why: Because mental health awareness is critical

Where: Worldwide

Without a doubt, this is one of the most important and prominent days of the year. Mental health continues to be a taboo topic globally, with people being afraid to open up about their feelings and how they are coping.

World mental health day is a day dedicated to raising awareness to the fact that it is okay not to be okay and that you should speak to someone. Not only that, but classes, fundraisers and social media posts look to educate people on what bad mental health may look like and how we can help those in need.

Similarly, rallies on mental health and suicide prevention can occur, and celebrities will often use their presence to speak about the importance of your struggles.

4. Columbus Day

Columbus Day

Columbus Day

When: October 11th

Why: A commemoration of Christopher Columbus’ arrival to the United States on October 12th, 1492.

Where: The US

On the second Monday of every October, the people of the US celebrate the arrival of their founder Christopher Columbus. Becoming a state holiday in 1906 and a federal holiday in 1937, the day is marked by the teaching of patriotic ideals to children. People are not given a day off for Columbus Day. Still, there are regular Columbus based documentaries on television around the time to continue educating people of the significance of his voyages.

5. National Make a Difference Day

National Make a Difference Day min

National Make a Difference Day min

When: October 23rd

Why: Because even small efforts can make a difference.

Where: The US

On the fourth Saturday of October each year, people and groups get together to make a difference to those who need it. Yet another charitable event, it embraces the fact that we can make life better for others with just a small bit of teamwork and effort. There are a host of ways in which you can make a difference on this day.

You can volunteer, you can become a mentor for someone younger than you and teach them your ways, you can donate to charity, you can pay compliments to those around you, or you can buy a gift for someone. No act is too small or not good enough, which is what this day highlights; every act can make a difference, regardless of how small it may be.

READ Also  How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend?

6. Halloween

Halloween min

Halloween min

When: October 31st

Why: Halloween’s origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival known as Samhain, which was held on November 1 in contemporary calendars. It was believed that on that day, the souls of the dead returned to their homes, so people dressed in costumes and lit bonfires to ward off spirits.

Where: Worldwide

Halloween is a traditional holiday that is steeped in history and intrigue. The oranges and browns of autumn set the mood for this dark and gloomy day, and with a host of traditions and superstitions surrounding it, one cannot help but feel excited when it comes around every October.

Originally a pagan harvest day that marked the end of summer and the coming of winter, it is believed that Halloween or All Hallows Eve is the one day of the year where the portal between the living and the dead is at its thinnest. One of the main traditions associated with Halloween is dressing up in costumes. The idea behind this is to scare away any evil spirits that may be nearby.

Church services are common on this day, and candles are often lit at the graves of loved ones as mourning families would look to feel close to those they have lost. Pumpkins are also carved with scary faces to keep bad spirits away, and children will trick or treat, attend Halloween parties and tell scary stories. Adults will watch horror movies, go to fancy dress parties, and enjoy a few drinks.

Tags: 1 october is celebrated as 10 october day 1st october day 1st october is celebrated as 2 oct holiday 2 october 2 october us holiday 2021 calendar october 2021 holidays list 2021 october calendar 21st birthday checklist 21st birthday sign checklist 2nd october 2nd october holiday 4 days in october 6th october events 6th of october celebration 6th of october holiday egypt a day in october all holidays in october all national holidays in october any holidays in october are there any holidays in october calendar october 2021 celebrate funny celebrations for october chinese holiday october cool holidays in october crazy holiday girls cultural celebrations in october days in october events on 31st october events on the 27th october famous birthdays october 30 famous birthdays october 6 famous october birthdays federal holidays in october festival 14th october festivals around the world in october festivals in october around the world first day of october fun holidays in october funny happy birthday 30th happy 20th birthday funny happy first day of october happy holidays funny happy october happy october 1 happy october 1st happy saturday funny happy tuesday funny history months list holiday 7th october holiday in october 2021 holiday is october holiday weekend holiday weekend october holidays abroad in october holidays and festivals in honduras holidays are in october holidays around the world in october holidays first week of october holidays in holidays in october 2021 holidays on october 1st holidays on october 30 holidays on october 9th holidays to go in october how many days are there in october how many days does october have how many days in october importance of october 26 important dates in october in october in october or on october indian holiday october international celebration days in october international days in october is 8th october a public holiday is halloween a national holiday is october 12 a holiday is october 19 a holiday is october 2nd a holiday is october 7th a bank holiday is october the 10th month is there a holiday in october list of all holidays in the world list of holidays 2021 list of major holidays long weekend usa october magic moments vodka mid october holidays monday holiday october monday october 8 holiday national aesthetician day national brandied fruit day national day calendar october national days in october national days this week national days uk october national golden day national holiday today national holidays in october national holidays october 16 national kink day next major holiday next month holidays oct oct 10 holiday oct 11 holiday oct 12 oct 12 holiday oct 12 special day oct 13 oct 13 holiday oct 14 oct 15 oct 16 oct 17 oct 18 oct 18 national day oct 19 oct 19 holidays oct 1st oct 2 oct 20 oct 20 national day oct 21 oct 21 holiday oct 23 oct 26 holiday oct 27 oct 3 oct 30 oct 3rd oct 6 oct 7 oct 8 oct 9 oct calendar oct holidays october october 1 october 1 2021 october 1 famous birthdays october 1 holiday october 1 holidays & observances october 1 is national what day october 1 national day october 10 october 10 holiday october 10 national day october 11 famous birthdays october 11 holiday october 11 holidays & observances october 11 national day october 11 national holiday october 12 october 12 famous birthdays october 12 holidays & observances october 12 is national what day october 12 national day october 13 october 13 2021 october 13 famous birthdays october 13 holiday october 13 holidays & observances october 13 is national what day october 13 national day october 13 national holiday october 14 famous birthdays october 14 holiday october 14 holidays & observances october 14 national day october 15 october 15 famous birthdays october 15 holiday october 15 holidays & observances october 15 national day october 16 famous birthdays october 16 holiday october 16 holidays & observances october 16 national day october 17 october 17 famous birthdays october 17 holiday october 17 national day october 18 october 18 famous birthdays october 18 holiday october 18 holidays and celebrations october 18 national day october 18th national day october 19 october 19 famous birthdays october 19 holiday october 19 holidays & observances october 19 national day october 1st october 1st festival october 1st holiday october 1st is national what day october 1st national day october 2 holiday october 2 holidays & observances october 2 is holiday october 2 national day october 20 october 20 calendar october 20 day october 20 famous birthdays october 20 holiday october 20 national day october 2021 october 2021 calendar october 2021 calendar with holidays october 2021 holidays october 21 october 21 calendar october 21 famous birthdays october 21 holiday october 21 holidays & observances october 21 national day october 22 famous birthdays october 22 holiday october 22 holidays & observances october 22 japan holiday october 22 national day october 23 october 23 famous birthdays october 23 holiday october 23 national day october 24 famous birthdays october 24 holiday october 24 national day october 25 famous birthdays october 25 holiday october 25 holidays & observances october 25 national day october 25 special days october 26 famous birthdays october 26 holiday october 26 holidays & observances october 26 national day october 27 october 27 famous birthdays october 27 holiday october 27 national day october 28 famous birthdays october 28 holiday october 28 national day october 29 famous birthdays october 29 holiday october 29 national day october 2nd national day october 3 2021 october 3 famous birthdays october 3 holiday october 3 holidays & observances october 3 national day october 30 october 30 famous birthdays october 30 holiday october 30 national day october 31 famous birthdays october 31 holiday october 31 holidays & observances october 3rd day october 3rd holiday october 3rd national day october 4 october 4 famous birthdays october 4 holiday october 4 national day october 4th october 4th holiday october 4th national day october 5 october 5 famous birthdays october 5 holiday october 5 holidays & observances october 5 national day october 5th holiday october 5th national day october 6 october 6 famous birthdays october 6 holiday october 6 national day october 6 national holiday october 6th october 6th national day october 7 october 7 famous birthdays october 7 holiday october 7 national day october 7th holiday october 7th is national what day october 7th national day october 8 october 8 2021 october 8 famous birthdays october 8 holiday october 8 national day october 8th national day october 9 october 9 famous birthdays october 9 holiday october 9 in usa october 9 national day october 9th holiday october 9th national day october and november calendar october awareness october awareness month october calendar october calendar 2021 october calendar with holidays october celebrations october daily holidays october dates october days to celebrate october events october events and festivals october events around the world october first october first holiday october funny october holidays october holidays 2021 october holidays and observances october holidays and special days october holidays around the world october holidays national october holidays usa october holodays october is october is here october is national what month october is the 10th month october month calendar october month celebration october month holidays october month observances october national days 2020 october national days list october november calendar october observances october public holiday october schedule october special october with holidays public holiday 3 october religious holiday october 26 religious holidays in october special days and holidays in october special days in october special events in october state holidays in october two holidays in october unique holidays in october us holidays in october weird holidays in october what are the holidays in october what are the national holidays in october what day does october 1st fall on what day is it october what day is october what day is october 10th what day is october 15 what day is october 1st what day is october 20 what day is october 21 what day is october 25 what day is october 2nd what day is october 30th what day is october 3rd what day is october 4th what day is october 5th what day is the 1st of october what day is the 21st what day is the 23rd what day of the week is october 3 what do we celebrate in october what federal holiday is in october what festivals are in october what happened on the 25th of october what holiday is coming up in october what holiday is in the month of october what holiday is monday october 12 what holiday is monday october 14 what holiday is oct 12 what holiday is october 11th what holiday is october 12th what holiday is october 13th what holiday is october 1st what holiday is october 21st what holiday is october 28th what holiday is october 3rd what holiday is october 5th what holiday is on october 4th what holidays are celebrated in october what holidays are in october what holidays are next month what is 9 months from now what is celebrated in october what is celebrated on october 10th what is celebrated on october 5th what is next month what is october what is october 10 national day what is october 11 national day what is october 12 national day what is october 1st what is october 28 national day what is october 3rd national day what is october 4th national day what is october 6th what is october holiday what is october national month of what is october the month for what is on october 3rd what is special on 2nd october what is the next holiday in october what is the next month what is the october holiday what month is 10 what month is the 10th what national day is october 11 what national day is october 12 what national day is october 13 what national day is october 14 what national day is october 15 what national day is october 18 what national day is october 18th what national day is october 19 what national day is october 21 what national day is october 22 what national day is october 23 what national day is october 24 what national day is october 27 what national day is october 2nd what national day is october 30 what national day is october 6 what national day is october 7 what national day is october 7th what national day is october 8 what other holiday starts on october 31 what weird holiday is today what’s next month what’s on 25th october what’s on 31st october what’s the 10th month whats on 26th october when is holiday in october when is next month when is october when is october 1st when is the next friday the 13th in october where to holiday in october which holiday is coming up why isn t october the 8th month world important days in october
READ Also  Concerns that not all the $3.4million properties will sell on The Block 

#Top #Global #October #Holidays

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment