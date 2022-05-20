Top 6000mAh Battery Mobile Phones prie specifications motorola Samsung xiaomi – 6000mAh Battery Phone: Best Smartphones with Powerful Features with Long Battery Life

Top 6000mAh Battery Mobile Phones prie specifications motorola Samsung xiaomi – 6000mAh Battery Telephone: Best Smartphones with Powerful Features with Long Battery Life

Relating to cell phones, most of us take into account show, digicam and battery to be an important factor. Many individuals’s first selection is a powerful and enormous capability battery. In case you are additionally pondering of shopping for a smartphone that comes with a robust battery in a funds value, then at the moment we’ll let you know some choices. Find out about these telephones from Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola that come with 6000mAh battery.

Moto G40 Fusion: Rs 14,499

The Moto G40 Fusion smartphone has a 6000mAh battery. The handset will be charged inside minutes with the TurboPower 20W charging characteristic. This telephone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage. Snapdragon 732G processor has been given within the handset. The telephone has three rear sensors of 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels and a pair of megapixels. The entrance digicam of 16 megapixels is accessible within the smartphone. This Moto telephone has a 6.8 inch display screen.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Rs 24,998

Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone has an enormous battery of 6000mAh. This telephone helps reverse charging. That’s, you possibly can cost by connecting different units to your telephone. Galaxy F62 has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. The telephone has Samsung Exynos 9 octa-core processor. The telephone has 4 rear cameras of 64 megapixels, 12 megapixels, 5 megapixels and 5 megapixels. A 32-megapixel entrance sensor is accessible for selfie and video calling. The handset has a 6.7-inch display screen.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Energy: Rs 12184

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Energy smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz clock velocity. Redmi 9 Energy has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. A 6000mAh battery is supplied within the telephone. This Redmi telephone has a quad rear digicam setup with two sensors of 48 megapixels major, 8 megapixels, 2 megapixels. The handset has an 8-megapixel entrance digicam. The telephone has a 6.53 inch display screen.