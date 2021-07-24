Top benefits in 6 rupee per day

Reliance Jio Recharge Plans 2021: Jio brings new recharge plans for its customers, so that they can get more benefits at less cost. Apart from this, if you are fond of watching Hot Star, then that too is free with recharge.

New Delhi. Reliance Jio K recharges are considered economical than other companies, as a result of this its customers are increasing day by day. In Jio, you can take advantage of unlimited calls, 1.5 GB data and other facilities for 1 year at the cost of Rs 6 a day. For this, you have to recharge (Reliance Jio Recharge Plans 2021) on your Jio number.

Full 1.5 GB data and free calls for Rs 6

To take advantage of this plan, you have to do a recharge of Rs 2121, whose validity will be for 1 year i.e. 365 days. With this, you will get 1.50 GB data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily. If their day’s expenses are seen, then a day’s expenditure is about 6.3 rupees. But if you do this for a month or two months, then it becomes very expensive. Jio charges Rs 11 for 1 GB extra data but with this plan you can get 1.50 GB for Rs 6.

Unlimited Calling and Internet Free with 1.50 GB. That is, you can save half the money with this plan. The biggest feature of Jio is that it also provides unlimited 2G data after the high speed data is over, which is quite a good thing and can be useful in emergency.

2GB Data and Disney Hot Star

If you want to watch Disney with more data, then Jio also makes it available at affordable prices. For this, a recharge of Rs 2599 will have to be done, which will come with a validity of one year. It will get 2 GB data for one day. Apart from this, there is also the facility of 10 GB extra data and Disney Hot Star absolutely free. This plan can prove to be of great use for Disney fans.

But it is possible that some people only want data, they do not watch Hot Star, so Jio has come out with a good plan for this too. In this, you will have to recharge 2399 and will get 2Gb data for the day. In this context, this plan can prove to be very beneficial.