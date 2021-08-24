Top Bollywood Actors Who Farmed: Top Bollywood Actors Who Left The Glamor Industry And Enjoyed Organic Farming

Bollywood is a world where people from all corners of the country come to dream of becoming film actors and stars. This dream of many also comes true and there are many who follow this dream. At the same time there are many such shining stars in Bollywood who lost it, who, after a few years of work, had filled this shining life. From Dharmendra to Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta, Lucky Ali and many other top stars have done so.Juhi Chawla is living away from the world of Bollywood. Leaving the glamorous glamorous life on screen, Juhi Chawla has been involved in agriculture for the last several years and has been promoting organic products. Juhi Chawla is currently engaged in farming at a farmhouse in Wada (Maharashtra). In the lockdown last year, he also gave his land to landless farmers for cultivation. Juhi had said that her father was involved in farming and when he bought the land, she was busy with movies. After the death of his father, he decided to cultivate the land of this farmhouse.



Preity Zinta has been a farmer for two years



Preity Zinta has also been away from films for a long time. Preity Zinta often shares videos of her farming. In her latest video, Preeti says she became an official farmer two years ago. Preeti wrote, ‘I became an official farmer two years ago and I am happy to be a part of the apple farming community in the Himachal Pradesh.’ Preeti has already shared some videos related to agriculture.

Rakhi lives in fields and animals



Rakhi, the wife of renowned lyricist and director Gulzar and one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood, has been away from films for a long time. Some time ago, some photos of Rakhi were circulating on social media, in which it was said that she was living at her Panvel farmhouse. It is said that Rakhi has now become a full fledged farmer and now she loves to farm. Apart from farming there, she also raises animals.

Dharmendra’s luxurious farmhouse in Lonavla



Dharmendra has been away from the glamor industry for many years and lives a comfortable life away from the crowds at his farmhouse in Lonavala. Dharmendra lives here and grows a variety of fruits and vegetables and often shares videos related to it. There are many kinds of animals on his farmhouse, which he takes care of himself.

Lucky Ali is also involved in agriculture



Lucky Ali’s song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jina’ became very popular. In addition to film and television, Mehmood’s son Lucky Ali also made his mark in singing. However, Lucky Ali loved simplicity in his life and so away from the industry he is now focusing on agriculture. Like these stars, Lucky Ali is promoting organic farming. Lucky Ali often shares a view of the farm happening on his farmhouse.

