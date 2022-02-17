World

Top Clinton campaign officials silent on Durham findings

Top Clinton campaign officials silent on Durham findings
Top Clinton campaign officials silent on Durham findings

Top Clinton campaign officials silent on Durham findings

Top officials in Hillary Clinton’s campaign have been remarkably silent since the filing of Special Counsel John Durham, who claimed that a technology executive had access to Trump Tower and White House servers to compile former President Donald Trump’s filth about Russia.

Clinton herself has ridiculed Durham’s latest filing, calling it a “fake scandal”, but her former staffers are moving away from the issue.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a speech during a campaign rally in Virginia on July 14, 2016.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a speech during a campaign rally in Virginia on July 14, 2016.
(Samuel Koram / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

“Trump and Fox are creating a fake scandal, desperate to distract from its real issues.” Clinton tweeted Wednesday. “So this is a day that ends in Y.”

Linking to an excerpt from Vanity Fair, he wrote, “The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.” “For those who are really interested, here is a good debunking of their latest nonsense.”

Brian Fallon, Clinton’s 2016 national press secretary, declined to comment on the latest filing when he approached Gadget Clock Digital.

Hillary Clinton speaks with her campaign national press secretary, Brian Fallon, on his plane at Westchester County Airport on October 3, 2016, in the White Plains, New York.

Hillary Clinton speaks with her campaign national press secretary, Brian Fallon, on his plane at Westchester County Airport on October 3, 2016, in the White Plains, New York.
(Brendan Smyalosky / Getty Images via Getty Images)

Clinton’s top campaign advisers Huma Abedin, Sheryl Mills, Nick Merrill, Robbie Mook and longtime Clinton aide Philip Raines did not respond to multiple requests from Gadget Clock Digital for comment.

READ Also  Stabbing in Bells Pond area

February 10, the day before Gadget Clock Durham’s filing, Abedin Shared a tweet Criticism of Trump for defending classified information by Merrill. They have not tweeted since.

Huma Abedin was spotted at a nail salon in New York City on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Huma Abedin was spotted at a nail salon in New York City on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
(Gadget Clock)

The February 11 filing in federal court in Durham, which Gadget Clock first reported Saturday, said a “tech executive-1”, now known as Rodney Joff, and his associates, including former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, were involved in “exploited” Internet traffic. The “special healthcare provider,” the Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West Apartment Building, and the U.S. president’s executive office, in order to establish a “conjecture” and “narrative”, then bring Trump to the federal government agency in Russia.

The filing states that in July 2016, tech executives worked with Sussmann, a U.S. investigative firm backed by Law Firm 1, in support of the Clinton campaign, and numerous cyber researchers and employees of multiple Internet companies “to combine so-called data and white paper.”

Susman, who pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal agents after being convicted in a Durham investigation, filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the allegations.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


