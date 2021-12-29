Top Cricket Controversies Of 2021 Rameez Raja BCCI PCB ICC Revenue Remark Ashwin Morgan Controversy Mohammad Shami Trolling Captaincy Dispute

In the year 2021, many big controversies came out from the world of cricket. In this, many controversies came to the fore from the captaincy controversy of Team India to the statement of Rameez Raja including Ashwin-Morgan sportsmanship. Read one by one about all the popular controversies of this year’s cricket world.

The year 2021 saw a lot of stir from the cricketing world. Be it the Indian cricket team or the Australian cricket team, many controversies came to the fore and also made a lot of headlines. One of the famous controversy among them was the captaincy controversy of Team India. There have been many different episodes in this controversy. Whether it is the Virat-Rohit controversy or the Kohli-Ganguly controversy.

Apart from this, some obscene chats of Austrian cricket team’s Test captain Tim Paine went viral. After which he had to resign from the captaincy. Apart from this, the controversy between Ravichandran Ashwin and Eoin Morgan was also in the news. Shami’s trolling and Rameez Raja’s statement also remained in the top-5 in this year’s list of controversies.

Team India Captaincy Controversy

From the news of controversies within the Indian team to the captaincy controversy, many things were in the news this year. The controversy started with India’s tour of England in July. Here India had to face defeat in the final of the Test Championship. After this, the exclusion of Ashwin during the England series, the displeasure of the senior players due to the controversial statement in the press conference.

Many such news made headlines. After this tour, Virat Kohli left the captaincy of T20 before the second phase of IPL 2021. Recently, during the selection of the Test team for the tour of South Africa, Rohit Sharma was appointed the white ball captain and Virat Kohli was appointed the red ball captain. There were also reports that this decision was taken against the wishes of Kohli.

After this, Kohli held a press conference and dismissed reports of disputes between him and Rohit Sharma. Then in the same press conference, he also belied Sourav Ganguly. In fact, Ganguly had said that he had personally asked Kohli not to give up the T20 captaincy. But Kohli said that no one had spoken to him.

Ashwin-Morgan controversy

The controversy over Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin and KKR captain Eoin Morgan made a lot of headlines in the second phase of IPL 2021. In this controversy, the Australian media also opposed Ashwin. After this many Indian players also intervened in this matter and supported Ashwin.

This controversy actually heated up regarding Khel Bhanwa. During the match against KKR, when Ashwin was at the crease with Pant. At that time the ball was deflected by hitting Pant’s pad during the throw. On which Ashwin called for a run. After this, Saudi and Morgan raised their voice against Ashwin.

There was a lot of debate on the field and Dinesh Karthik had to intervene. After rising from the cricket ground, this issue covered the internet and media. Many cricketers including Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan supported Ashwin. Australian legend Shane Warne had opposed Ashwin. This controversy was also the famous controversy of 2021.

Controversy over PCB chairman Rameez Raja’s statement

Rameez Raja was appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) this year. One of his statements regarding BCCI and ICC remained a topic of discussion this year. Actually, a video of Raja went viral in which he said that cricket is going on around the world with the help of BCCI.

He had said that the ICC gets 90 percent of its revenue from the BCCI. Rameez Raja had said this in a meeting with PCB officials. Not only this, he had also said that the PCB gets 50 percent of its total earnings from the ICC.

“50% of PCB is run on ICC funding. 90% of ICC is run on BCCI funding. India is running PCB. Modi can shut down PCB the day he wants.” – PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja pic.twitter.com/4DOqJOQLGJ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 7, 2021

This means that PCB is running with the help of BCCI. Rameez Raja had also said that, ‘India’s business houses are running Pakistan cricket. If tomorrow the Indian Prime Minister decides that he will not allow Pakistan to take any revenue, then it may disintegrate our cricket board.

This video of PCB chairman became very viral on social media. This statement of his made a lot of headlines and it also created many controversies. At the same time, after becoming the PCB chief, New Zealand canceled their tour of Pakistan just before the match and after that England also canceled their tour.

Indian fans furious at Mohammed Shami after defeat against Pakistan

Pakistan created history by defeating India in the T20 World Cup. For the first time in the World Cup, Team India had to face defeat against Pakistan. After this defeat, people started trolling and abusing Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on social media regarding his religion. Shami gave 43 runs in 3.5 overs in this match.

The controversy was heated up by the bad comments made against him regarding the religion of Mohammed Shami. Many Indian cricketers also supported him. Many cricketers including Virender Sehwag, Yusuf Pathan came in support of the Indian fast bowler. The then captain Virat Kohli also supported Shami.

Tim Paine

The Australian cricket team suffered a setback before the Ashes series against England. The captain of the Test team, Tim Paine, had to step down from the captaincy. In fact, Pen was accused of sending obscene pictures and objectionable messages to a female colleague. Its chats also went viral which was from 2017.

After this, Paine resigned from the captaincy. After this, he also withdrew his name for the selection in the team before the Ashes series due to poor mental balance. This controversy has also been one of the most talked about controversies of the year 2021.