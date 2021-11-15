Top cryptocurrency prices today: Cardano, Polkadot, Dogecoin shed up to 5%



New Delhi: Major cryptocurrencies witnessed a fall on Thursday amid global inflation concerns, which made other currencies and gold attractive. Barring Solana, all other nine out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies were trading lower at 9.30 hours IST. Cardano, Dogecoin and Polkadot shed up to 5 per cent each.

The global crypto market cap fell more than 2 per cent to $2.82 trillion mark compared to the last day. However, the total crypto market volume jumped over 31 per cent to $176.91 billion.

The market seems to have taken a turn this morning as a correction has set in. Both BTC and ETH have witnessed a small correction, said Zebpay Trade Desk. The same is happening in altcoins as well, it added.







“After hitting fresh milestones and hitting new ATH’s backed on the US CPI Inflation figures for October, traders began to book profits,” it added. “Such corrections do not seem to be a major cause of concern just yet.”

US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by lower volatility and declining prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Tech View by Giottus Cryptocurrency Exchange

A layer-one smart contract platform, Fantom, is another take on smart blockchain commonly represented by Ethereum, Solana and the likes. However, its compatibility with the ERC20 standard ensures that users can purchase an Ethereum-compatible FTM token, which can be converted to a native FTM compatible token once they initiate a transfer to their wallet.

FTM has outdone the market in terms of price actions ever since Fantom Foundation announced a 370 million FTM incentive program for developers in August. FTM is currently trading close to $2.6 – up more than 17x from a low of $0.15 in August.

In early November, FTM formed an inverse head and shoulder pattern, eventually breaking the neckline with a steep rise close to $3.2. However, it is now recovering from the steep drop it experienced overnight along with the market. On its way down, it broke through several local support levels.

With its bullish structure now invalidated, those looking for long positions will need to eye support levels at $2.44 and $2.2. Should the crypto market remain bearish (with BTC having a probability of revisiting $60-62K), these levels are likely to come into play.

With its hourly RSI nearly bottoming out at around 30, there is a case for optimism. However, to resume bullish movement, FTM will need to hold $2.5 and the nearest resistance at $2.72, based on a 50% fibonacci retracement. It will then need to claim the $2.87 level in the short term. Should it succeed, the key daily level of $3.18 is attainable.

Major Levels

Support: $2.5, $2.44, $2.2



Resistance: $2.72, $2.8, $3.18

(Time is in UTC and the daily time frame is 12:00 AM – 12:00 PM UTC)

(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts’ own and do not represent those of ETMarkets.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)

