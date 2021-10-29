Top cryptocurrency prices today: Dogecoin, Solana zoom 8%; Shiba Inu in top 15 list



New Delhi: The crypto cart turned mixed on Monday after a lukewarm weekend as investors booked profits in top gainers. However, Bitcoin was again over the $62,000 mark, after a brief consolidation.

Four out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies were trading higher, whereas six tokens marched lower at 9.45 hours IST. Dogecoin zoomed 8 per cent following a sharp rise in Shiba Inu, which made its way in top 15 cryptos.

The global crypto market cap gained a per cent to $2.58 trillion mark compared to the last day. However, the total crypto market volume jumped as much as 26 per cent to $99.67 billion.







The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency, Ether, has been touching all-time highs ahead of a major upgrade of its underlying platform Ethereum.

Bitcoin dipped over the past 24 hours, but this was quickly followed by a swift rebound. It appears there is relatively strong buying pressure, with investors eager to buy on any dips, said CoinDCX Research Team.

“A majority of the other large cap cryptos remained relatively stable over the weekend. The one exception was Shiba Inu which surged to a new record high,” it added. “As we enter the new week ahead, altcoins look poised for further gains, having consolidated over the past two days.”

In the meantime, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will launch a digital currency on Monday aimed at improving the payments system in the West African nation, according to the central bank.