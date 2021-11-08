Top cryptocurrency prices today: Solana, XRP soar 11% each, Shiba Inu tanks 7%



NEW DELHI: Major cryptocurrencies continued to see buying on Wednesday, building on to the gains in the previous session.

Barring Shiba Inu, that slid for another day due to profit taking, nine out of the top-10 cryptocurrencies were trading higher at 10.30 hours IST. Solana and XRP were the biggest gainers, rising nearly 11 per cent each.

The global crypto market cap jumped about 3 per cent, to $2.73 trillion mark compared to the last day. However, the total crypto market volume was largely flat at $129.42 billion.







The total volume in DeFi is currently $18.79 billion, 14.52 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $98.31 billion, which is 75.96 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 43.55 per cent, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it will become the country’s first to offer retail clients crypto services, Australia’s largest bank said on Wednesday, marking a change from the sector that had refused to do business with cryptocurrency providers.

This is against the stance taken by most Indian banks, which have virtually banned cryptocurrency trading using their infrastructure.

Tech View by ZebPay Trade Desk

Polkadot (DOT) has surged by over 13% and set a new all time high of $53.25 last night. The asset how has a market capitalization of $50bn and is ranked at the 8th spot. Over the past 2 days, the asset has seen good inflows and volumes have almost doubled. Open interest on DOT futures market is up by 18.51% and on the perpetuals market up by 14.70%. DOT now faces a stiff psychological resistance at $60, and if it crosses this mark, another rally can be



anticipated.

DOT was trading in a ‘Rising Channel’ pattern and rallied almost by 80% in the last month. Post facing stiff resistance around $45, the asset started consolidating between $45 to $40. However, DOT finally gave a breakout above the channel and made the new all-time high of $53.35. The prices are trading well above the 20-day moving averages and relative strength index (RSI) is at 70, which indicates strength in the trend. If DOT sustains above $50, then we can expect the asset to rally up to the next resistance which is at $60.



(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts’ own and do not represent those of ETMarkets.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)

