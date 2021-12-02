Top Emojis of 2021 – The New York Times
Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated in almost every aspect of modern life, from the clothes we wear to the food we eat. However, there is one thing that remains almost unchanged: the emoji we send.
According to the Unicode Consortium, the organization that maintains standards for digital text, nine of the 10 most used emojis since 2019 (the last time they released data) are also in the top 10 this year. The Red Heart Emoji ranked No. 2, and even though the members of Jane Z (with side parts and skinny jeans) thought it was nice, the Emoji of Tears ranked No. 1.
For those who create and practice emojis, the consistency of tears of joy, also known as laughing-crying emojis, is not surprising.
“It simply came to our notice then. If the emoji were purely a Gen Z thing, you wouldn’t find it so high quality, “said Alexander Robertson, Google’s emoji researcher. “Because of the huge number of people using emoji, even if one group feels somewhat lame, they need to have a really large group to affect this statistic.”
Jennifer Daniel, chair of Unicode’s emoji subcommittee and creative director at Google, said that the fact that some emojis are not hip means that General Z would think so. It’s part of the adolescent experience of creating a sense of subculture where there is a right way and a wrong way to behave. “
Furthermore, Ms. Daniel noted that there is a “spectrum” of laughter that can be expressed through the text: “There is light laughter. There is acknowledgment laughter, which is just a sign of empathy.” Using emojis, such as a skull face (“I’m dead”) or a crying face (uncontrollable tears of laughter), can help describe that category.
However, looking at the singular platform, it can tell a slightly different story. According to Twitter, Anandashru was the most tweeted emoji in 2020, but was replaced by a crying face, making it number 2 this year. Anandashru saw a 23 per cent decline in consumption between 2020 and 2021.
But the fact that most of the rest of the top 10 in Unicode’s data set, which includes many platforms and apps, remained consistent also shows how flexible the current set of emojis is.
“It basically means that you have a wide range of expressions or even specific concepts that you need to communicate,” Ms. Daniel said. “You don’t need a covid emoji or a vaccination emoji because you have a biceps, a syringe, a band-aid, which literally says the same thing.” Ms. Daniel added that at the beginning of the epidemic, people used microbes, or viruses, emojis and crown emojis to refer to covid (in Spanish, “corona” translates to “crown”).
Syringe Emoji has jumped to 193rd place in terms of total usage this year, compared to 282nd place in 2019. Microbiology has also grown, rising from 1,086th in 2017 to 477th.
Even though the last two years are not the same as before, the emotions we used to express through emojis are still very familiar today.
“We’ve seen an increase in the use of virus emojis, but not in a way that made them remotely one of the most commonly used emojis because we had so much to laugh about and so much to cry about, whatever the reason. Whether it’s an epidemic or not, “said Lauren Gavne, co-host of the podcast” Lingthussiaism “and a senior lecturer in linguistics at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.
“Even during this great global epidemic, which kept us busy for a long time,” she added, “we still spend a lot of time wishing each other a happy birthday or laughing or laughing at some of the new and unexpected elements.” Slow-burning weirdness. ”
