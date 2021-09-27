Top Fed officials say the labor market needs more time to recover.

Top Federal Reserve officials stressed Monday that the labor market has not fully recovered, underscoring that it will need to see significantly more progress before the central bank is ready to raise interest rates.

“We still have a long way to go until we reach the Federal Reserve’s maximum employment target,” Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams said in a speech Monday afternoon.

Key Fed officials – including Mr Williams, Lyle Brainard and Jerome H. Powell, Fed chairman included – has given similar assessments of the outlook in recent days and weeks. He has pointed out that the economy is recovering rapidly, bringing jobs and normal business activity back, and that the current disruption to supply chains and hiring issues will not last forever.

But they say the recovery is incomplete and it is worth being modest about the way forward, especially as the delta version demonstrates the potential to disrupt the progress of the coronavirus.