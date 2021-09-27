Top Fed officials say the labor market needs more time to recover.
Top Federal Reserve officials stressed Monday that the labor market has not fully recovered, underscoring that it will need to see significantly more progress before the central bank is ready to raise interest rates.
“We still have a long way to go until we reach the Federal Reserve’s maximum employment target,” Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams said in a speech Monday afternoon.
Key Fed officials – including Mr Williams, Lyle Brainard and Jerome H. Powell, Fed chairman included – has given similar assessments of the outlook in recent days and weeks. He has pointed out that the economy is recovering rapidly, bringing jobs and normal business activity back, and that the current disruption to supply chains and hiring issues will not last forever.
But they say the recovery is incomplete and it is worth being modest about the way forward, especially as the delta version demonstrates the potential to disrupt the progress of the coronavirus.
In her prepared remarks on Monday, the Fed governor, Ms Brainard, said: “Delta highlights the importance of being attentive to the economic consequences and does not engage too much in an approach that could be overshadowed by the virus situation.”
Those comments came on the heels of the Fed’s September meeting, at which the central bank’s policy-making committee apparently indicated that officials would begin to scale back its massive asset-buying program as early as November. can do. They are buying $120 billion in government and government-backed securities every month.
Monday’s speeches emphasized that as officials prepare to take the first step away from full economic support, they are trying to separate the decision for its main policy interest rate from the way of the Fed, which is set to zero.
Central bankers have said they want to see the economy at full employment and inflation on track to average 2% over time before lifting rates away from rock bottom.
This makes the debate over the potential of the labor market an important part of the Fed’s policy discussion.
James Bullard at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Robert S. Some regional Fed chairmen, including Kaplan, have suggested the labor market could be tighter than it looks, citing data including job openings and retirements. .
But Mr Williams said on Monday there was still ample room for improvement in the job market. While the unemployment rate has fallen from its highs, he said the Fed is looking at more than just that number, which only tracks people who are actively looking for work. The Fed also wants the employment rate to improve. He said higher level of job openings is not a clear indication that the job market has recovered.
“Even if job postings are at record highs, job postings are not jobs,” Mr Williams said. “These vacancies will not be filled immediately.”
Although Mr Williams said he was looking at the impact of school reopenings on the labor market, he said he did not think there would be a huge jump in people returning to work this month or in October.
“It may take a long time before the labor supply is fully back,” he said.
Ms Brainard supports the idea that labor force participation – the share of adults working or looking for jobs – may not return to its pre-pandemic levels.
“The claim that labor force participation has been permanently reduced as a result of the recession is not new,” she said. Similar debates followed the 2008 financial crisis and labor force participation, which eventually resumed, especially for people in their prime working years.
Ms Brainard warned that Delta was slowing down the progress of the job market. More than 2,000 schools were closed last week in about 470 school districts, she said, and “the potential for further unexpected disruption could cause some parents to delay their plans to return to the labor force.”
