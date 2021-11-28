Jobs

Top five e-scooters in India giving the longest range run up to 200 km in single charging

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Top five e-scooters in India giving the longest range run up to 200 km in single charging
Written by admin
Top five e-scooters in India giving the longest range run up to 200 km in single charging

Top five e-scooters in India giving the longest range run up to 200 km in single charging

Top five e-scooters in India giving the longest range run up to 200 km in single charging

Simple Energy One Scooter 236 kms. Gives a range of up to . Its top speed is 105 kmph. It accelerates to 40kmph in just 2.9 seconds. It has a battery pack of 4.8kWh. Talking about the price, the price of Simple One electric scooter is Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom).

There is a lot of buzz in the electric two-wheeler segment these days. With the launch of electric two-wheelers of many companies, people have a great opportunity to buy them according to their need and budget. If you are also thinking of buying a long range electric scooter. So here we are going to give you information about 5 such electric two-wheelers. Let’s know about OLA, Hero, Gravton Quanta, Simple Energy and Revolt RV 400 electric two-wheeler….

OLA S1 Pro – The Ola S One Pro has a top speed of 115 kmph and a range of 181 km. It can accelerate to 40 km in three seconds and can cover 75 km in 18 minutes, while its home charging time is six and a half hours. Both these scooters from Ola have a fixed battery and come with a 750W portable charger. If we talk about its price, then the ex-showroom price starts from 1,29,999.

Gravton Quanta – Hyderabad-based startup company Gravton launched its first electric scooter Gravton Quanta in June 2021. Whose ex-showroom price is 99 thousand rupees. At the same time, the company claims that this electric scooter can cover a distance of 320 km in a single charge at a speed of 25 km per hour. Let us tell you that 3KW battery has been given in this electric scooter which generates torque of 180Nm.

READ Also  Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Tax Assistant and other posts. Check here for vacancy and other details

Simple Energy Simple One – Simple Energy One Scooter 236 kms. Gives a range of up to . Its top speed is 105 kmph. It accelerates to 40kmph in just 2.9 seconds. It has a battery pack of 4.8kWh. Talking about the price, the price of Simple One electric scooter is Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom).

Also read: This electric scooter will forget the way to the petrol pump, gallops 236 km on a single charge, know full details

Hero Electric Nyx HX – The price of this electric scooter of Hero with dual battery is about 63 thousand rupees (ex-showroom). The company claims that the scooter has a range of 165 km. A range of up to . It has a portable battery of 1.53kWh, which takes 4 to 5 hours to charge. The top speed of the scooter is 42kmph.

Also read: Greta Electric Scooters introduced four new vehicles: Price starts from 60 thousand, know – features and other details

Revolt RV400 – The price of this electric bike has gone up to Rs 90,799 after FAME II subsidy. This bike gives a driving range of up to 156 kms with a top speed of 45 kmph and you will get 3.5Kw battery in this bike. Which takes 4 to 5 hours to charge.

#Top #escooters #India #giving #longest #range #run #single #charging

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment