Top five e-scooters in India giving the longest range run up to 200 km in single charging

Simple Energy One Scooter 236 kms. Gives a range of up to . Its top speed is 105 kmph. It accelerates to 40kmph in just 2.9 seconds. It has a battery pack of 4.8kWh. Talking about the price, the price of Simple One electric scooter is Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom).

There is a lot of buzz in the electric two-wheeler segment these days. With the launch of electric two-wheelers of many companies, people have a great opportunity to buy them according to their need and budget. If you are also thinking of buying a long range electric scooter. So here we are going to give you information about 5 such electric two-wheelers. Let’s know about OLA, Hero, Gravton Quanta, Simple Energy and Revolt RV 400 electric two-wheeler….

OLA S1 Pro – The Ola S One Pro has a top speed of 115 kmph and a range of 181 km. It can accelerate to 40 km in three seconds and can cover 75 km in 18 minutes, while its home charging time is six and a half hours. Both these scooters from Ola have a fixed battery and come with a 750W portable charger. If we talk about its price, then the ex-showroom price starts from 1,29,999.

Gravton Quanta – Hyderabad-based startup company Gravton launched its first electric scooter Gravton Quanta in June 2021. Whose ex-showroom price is 99 thousand rupees. At the same time, the company claims that this electric scooter can cover a distance of 320 km in a single charge at a speed of 25 km per hour. Let us tell you that 3KW battery has been given in this electric scooter which generates torque of 180Nm.

Hero Electric Nyx HX – The price of this electric scooter of Hero with dual battery is about 63 thousand rupees (ex-showroom). The company claims that the scooter has a range of 165 km. A range of up to . It has a portable battery of 1.53kWh, which takes 4 to 5 hours to charge. The top speed of the scooter is 42kmph.

Revolt RV400 – The price of this electric bike has gone up to Rs 90,799 after FAME II subsidy. This bike gives a driving range of up to 156 kms with a top speed of 45 kmph and you will get 3.5Kw battery in this bike. Which takes 4 to 5 hours to charge.