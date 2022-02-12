Top heist crime thriller web series on Netflix amazon prime Disney Hotstar

Entertainment

These five crime thriller webseries are present on different OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar.

Nowadays people prefer to watch web series on OTT platform for entertainment. There are many viewers who like crime thriller series apart from action thriller. Most of the crime thriller series are full of suspense and twists every moment, which enthralls the audience. So today we are going to tell about five such crime thriller series that you should watch.

Money Heist: One thing can be said about this crime running series that “Naam Toh Suna Hoga Hoga.” The popularity of the series Money Heist is such that it has been the most powerful series ever for an OTT platform like Netflix. The story of a big bank robbery carried out by a misfit con artist gang at the behest of a professor is beautifully crafted.

Breaking Bad: This series makes an impact according to its name. The story, woven around the drug crime, is so simple that the audience goes on watching episode by episode. Every moment the unfolding layers of crime make the series exciting. Also, this entire crime thriller series (Breaking Bad) has been shot well.

The Great Heist: The web series ‘The Great Heist’ on Netflix is ​​actually based on the true incident of robbery in the year 1994. Let us tell you that in this robbery incident in 1994, about $ 33 million was stolen. This web series based on the true incident (The Great Heist) proved to be the best crime thriller for the audience, which you will also like to see.

Hatton Gardens: Viewers who like crime shows or crime thrillers will like this series (Hatton Garden Heist). In this four-episode series, the story revolves around Mickey Aneel, a professional robber. It was said on behalf of the creators of Hatton Garden that this entire series is based on a true incident.

The Kill Point: Thrill in the series as the name is. Based on a bank robbery, this web series comes with killing thrills and twist-turns in every episode. In this crime thriller (The Kill Ponit), the protagonist along with his team plots to commit a robbery. The entire story of the series remains exciting due to the suspense full of suspense. In this sense, this web series can prove to be a good Binge-watch for you.


