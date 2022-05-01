Top Honduran official says mass migration to US ‘possible’ when title 42 ends, stresses economic help



With the end of the CDC Public Health Policy of Title 42, an order authorizing federal authorities to expedite the deportation of migrants to the U.S. border, citing a health epidemic, the Honduran foreign minister warned that it could lead to an increase in immigration to the United States.

In an interview with Gadget Clock, Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina discussed his recent meeting with officials from the Biden administration, plans to tackle internal corruption, and immigration issues on the southern border. Gadget Clock asked Secretary of State Reina whether the Biden administration was concerned about widespread immigration to the United States at the end of Title 42.

“It will be possible. I think this issue has been a part of the concern and we understand that the United States has to make decisions internally and with different policies.” He said.

14% of deported immigrants using Title 42 originate from Honduras. The policy was established in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 epidemic. More than 100,000 migrants have already faced from Honduras since the beginning of the fiscal year, according to CBP data. The Biden administration posted that they would end Title 42 on May 23, but a federal judge in Louisiana blocked that order earlier this week.

“One of the main problems is that we need to work together with the Biden administration to provide some options for the development of this potential for all economic growth in Honduras.” He said

Resolving the Honduran immigration crisis has become a key issue for the Biden administration. It is part of the North Triangle of Central America, where more than 680,000 immigrants have emerged since FY 2021. In January, Vice President Kamala Harris attended the inauguration of left-leaning Liberal Party leader Giomara Castro, focusing on the fight against corruption and irregular immigration.

Secretary of State Reina traveled to Washington and New York with officials from the White House and State Department, including Juan Sebastian Gonzalez, senior director of the NSC division for the Western Hemisphere. They discussed the need for more direct assistance to Honduras to stem the flow of immigrants to the United States.

“We will really need investment, we will need resources for the development of our country. And so people’s social and economic conditions are better in their lives, so they will not be forced to leave the country. And this is probably a major problem. We need to work with the Biden administration. ”

Anti-corruption policy and practice issues were also discussed. Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was recently extradited to the United States on drug trafficking and weapons charges while in office.

Mr Raina also hoped that Vice President Harris and President Castro could hold an additional summit in the United States by the end of the year, expressing confidence that President Castro’s ambitious agenda would change in the long run despite being in power for less than 90 days.

“The decision has been made and the President has the power in the historic Honduran vote. So what we have to do and we have to meet this challenge is the expectation of the Honduran people.”