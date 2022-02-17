Top House intel Republican slams Durham probe findings about Clinton campaign: ‘Illegal and dangerous’



Exclusive: A top Republican in the House Intelligence Committee says Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation has uncovered “disturbing and dangerous” information related to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the new ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, was at the forefront of the Democrats’ investigation into former President Trump’s relations with Russia.

In a statement to Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday, Turner said “every American should be concerned about the revelation that misinformation was deliberately placed in our government’s intelligence community to strengthen a narrative to launch a criminal investigation.” The lawsuit, filed in Durham court, alleges that individuals involved in the Hillary Clinton campaign “acted illegally and dangerously.”

Former Attorney General Bill Barr appointed the then U.S. Attorney from Connecticut John Durham in 2019 as the source of the FBI’s original Russia investigation, or Crossfire Hurricane, which began in July 2016, soon after appointing Special Counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017. Mueller ended his year-long investigation into whether his campaign was colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election.

In a new court filing, Durham revealed that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign paid a technology company to mine data in an attempt to establish an “assumption” and “narrative” linking then-presidential candidate Trump to Russia.

For her part, Clinton called the latest Durham filing a “fake scandal” created by Gadget Clock and Trump.

On Wednesday, Clinton tweeted, “Trump and Fox are creating a fake scandal, desperate to distract from their real issues.” “So this is a day that ends in Y.”

Linking to an excerpt from Vanity Fair, Clinton tweeted, “The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.” “For those who are really interested, here is a good debunking of their latest nonsense.”

In the Senate, meanwhile, the 46-member GOP has sent a letter to Senator Attorney General Merrick Garland stating that Durham will have prosecutorial independence and all the resources needed to complete its investigation into the source of the Russian investigation.

“Special Counsel Durham continues to disclose alarming information regarding the source of the FBI investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election,” the senators wrote to Garland.

“These results include critical federal law enforcement agencies targeting U.S. citizens, and potential criminal, manipulation and exploitation, including a presidential candidate, fabricated and collected by individuals closely associated with a rival political campaign.” Based on the evidence, “said the senator.

Filing in federal court February 11 in Durham, which Gadget Clock first report On Saturday, a “Tech Executive-1” said Rodney Joff, now known as Rodney Joff, and his associates, including former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, were exploiting Internet traffic related to Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park, a “special healthcare provider.” ” The West Apartment building, and the U.S. president’s executive office to establish “a guess” and “narrative” then bring Trump to a federal government agency affiliated with Russia.

The filing states that in July 2016, tech executives worked with Sussmann, a U.S. investigative firm backed by Law Firm 1, in support of the Clinton campaign, and numerous cyber researchers and employees of multiple Internet companies “to combine so-called data and white paper.”

Susman, who pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal agents after being convicted in a Durham investigation, filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the allegations.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.