Top Indian court orders payment to families of Kovid victims

New Delhi – The death toll due to corona virus in India can now be equal to the payment of millions of dollars by the government.

The country’s Supreme Court has ordered India’s disaster management agency to pay Rs 50,000, about $671, to the families of those who died of COVID-19. The country’s official death toll from the pandemic is 449,260, although experts estimate the true number of Covid deaths is many times higher. Even that small number would suggest a payout of around $300 million.