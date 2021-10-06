Top Indian court orders payment to families of Kovid victims
New Delhi – The death toll due to corona virus in India can now be equal to the payment of millions of dollars by the government.
The country’s Supreme Court has ordered India’s disaster management agency to pay Rs 50,000, about $671, to the families of those who died of COVID-19. The country’s official death toll from the pandemic is 449,260, although experts estimate the true number of Covid deaths is many times higher. Even that small number would suggest a payout of around $300 million.
The number of families applying for compensation is likely to rise sharply, as the government has allowed any person who dies within 30 days of a positive RT-PCR test or a clinical test confirming the infection to be tested for COVID-19. The definition of what qualifies as death has been expanded.
Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who brought the trial to India’s top court, said, “It is a difficult task for the government.”
India’s National Disaster Management Act states that families who have lost relatives in hurricanes, floods and other disasters should be given government compensation of 400,000 rupees, about $5,400.
India’s 1.4 billion people live below the poverty line, and the Supreme Court order, issued on Monday, came in response to a public interest litigation, a type of case in India that is brought on behalf of the public at large rather than anyone. Specific plaintiff.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government declared the pandemic a disaster in March 2020, a move that gave it the power to impose a strict nationwide lockdown.
Shri Bansal said that due to the disaster declaration, compensation should also have been paid.
“We challenged them to pick and choose,” he said. “If it is notified as a disaster, all the provisions of the Disaster Management Act will apply.”
The government offered $671 per death. The Supreme Court, which took into account the agency’s other costs, agreed.
Anirudh Singh Rathore, 60, a textile merchant from the capital New Delhi, lost his wife to India’s brutal second wave last spring. He has applied online for compensation through Delhi government, but he doubts that the money will come.
“It is not easy to get this kind of compensation from the government. “It’s very easy to announce but hard to achieve.”
