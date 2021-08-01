Top Myanmar General Says Military Rule Will Continue Into 2023

Six months to the day after the Burmese army staged a coup and imposed a reign of terror on the country, junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said on Sunday that the state of national emergency would be extended for two years.

The move, announced in a televised address, effectively ruled out any return to democracy before 2023 for Myanmar, which only last year was seen as a rare case in which an authoritarian regime had peacefully ceded some power to an elected government. . It also contradicted the generals’ assurances shortly after the coup that they were serious about restoring political freedoms.

Later Sunday, the state administration council, as the junta calls itself, announced the formation of a new interim government with General Min Aung Hlaing as prime minister.

“From the start, we knew they would break their promises and get the political environment they wanted,” said Ko Aung Thu, a leader of the national resistance to the coup. “If they extend the state of emergency until August 2023, we must continue to protest until they somehow fall.”