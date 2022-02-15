Top programs to play in 2 Thanskgiving tournaments in Oregon



Ganjaga and Duke are among 24 men and women who will compete in a pair of tournaments in Portland, Oregon in November, honoring Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Fields for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments were announced on Tuesday over Thanksgiving weekend.

The overall event is reminiscent of Phil Knight’s invitational event in 2017 but now includes a women’s bracket. The NCAA captures multi-team events in eight teams, so each tournament will include eight men’s and four women’s teams.

The Phil Knight Legacy Tournament will feature Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier on the men’s side and Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and Yukon on the women’s team.

The Phil Knight Invitational Tournament is for men in Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, Yukon and Villanova, and Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon.

Brackets will be announced this summer, organizers said. The games will be held at the Moda Center, the adjacent Memorial Coliseum and the Chilis Center at the University of Portland.

The teams will play on November 24, 25 and 27, with a break scheduled for Saturday, November 26 due to college football.

Organizer of ESPN Events and Rip City Management Tournament. All games will be broadcast on the ESPN platform.