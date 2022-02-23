Top prosecutors in Manhattan DA case against Trump resign



The top prosecutors in charge of Manhattan’s district attorney’s investigation into former President Trump and his business dealings resigned on Wednesday, raising questions about the future of the investigation.

Mark Pomerantz and Kerry Dunn, who led the investigation under former district attorney Cyrus Vance, submitted their resignations Wednesday, familiar sources told Gadget Clock.

Alan Weisselberg, CFO of the Trump Organization, surrendered to Manhattan Dr. before the expected tax-related charges

Both Pomerantz and Dunne agreed to remain in the district attorney’s office after Vance’s term expired in January, and current district attorney Alvin Bragg took the helm.

The resignation of Pomerantz and Dunne on Wednesday sparked speculation about the future of the investigation.

Trump’s attorney Ron Fishti told Gadget Clock, “I’m very happy. I believe the investigation is now as it should be,” adding that Bragg sat down with his two top prosecutors. I believe they had a meeting and went through the evidence. And I have decided that what I have been saying all along is that there is no evidence that Donald Trump has personally made a mistake. ”

“While we have not heard from Mr. Bragg that he is closing the investigation, I believe it is coming in the near future,” Fishetti said.

A source familiar with the investigation points to Gadget Clock, in particular, Trump’s “statement of financial position” which reports on an entity’s assets, liabilities and ability to raise and use funds.

The source told Gadget Clock that Trump did not inflate his financial statements, as prosecutors expected, but rather devalued his assets.

The source also hinted at Trump’s financial disclaimer – a statement about financial information that was included to reduce accountability for the source of that information.

“The statement did not inflate,” the source told Gadget Clock, adding that Trump’s assets were “higher” instead.

“After years of investigation, they found out,” the source continued. “And Bragg won’t judge it.”

The source added: “They have no case.”

Trump Condemns New York Politicians, Returns to NYC

A spokesman for Bragg told Gadget Clock on Wednesday that the investigation was ongoing.

“We can no longer comment,” the spokesman said, referring to specific details regarding the financial statements.

The New York Times also reported Wednesday that Pomerantz and Dunn had resigned after expressing doubts about a lawsuit against Bragg Trump.

Prior to joining Vanessa’s office, Pomerantz was a consultant to New York law firms Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton, and Garrison. He took leave from the firm last year to attend Vance’s office to investigate Trump’s financial dealings.

Robert Schumer, brother of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is a partner in the firm. Pomerantz donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Prior to leading the Trump investigation, Dunn served as general counsel for the district attorney’s office and successfully argued before the Supreme Court for Trump’s tax records.

The investigation was opened by Vance in 2019 and focused on potential bank, insurance and tax fraud. The lawsuit involves financial transactions involving Trump’s Manhattan property, including an assessment of his flagship Fifth Avenue building, the Trump Tower and his 213-acre property in Westchester, Seven Springs.

The investigation led to allegations of tax fraud against the Trump organization and its finance chief, Allen Weiselberg, last July.

Weisselberg was charged with collecting more than 1.7 million in non-book compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition.

Both Weiselberg and the Trump administration have pleaded not guilty.

This week, Weiselberg and the Trump organization’s lawyers filed court papers to drop the lawsuit, arguing that the district attorney’s office was targeting former President Trump as punishment for not retaliating.

Meanwhile, last month, when Bragg took over as district attorney, he noted the “continuity” of Pomerantz and Dunn’s work during his tenure.

“I think a continuum is stuffing and (Vance) has brought incredible lawyers to do it,” Bragg told reporters in January.

At the time, Bragg said, they were “dedicated” and said his team was “thinking about what kind of resources.”

Bragg did not discuss the case in detail, but said he was speeding up the Trump investigation and promised to “follow the information.”

“It’s something that personally, as you can imagine, on my radar screen and that I’m aware of and paying attention to,” Bragg said.

Marta Dhanis of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.