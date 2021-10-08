Top Rank in Exports: Exports from UP: Exports from Uttar Pradesh increased by 153 per cent in April-May this year as compared to April-May 2020.

Highlights Most of the exports came from Uttar Pradesh between April and May this year

Exported footwear, textiles, leather and carpets

Exports were many times higher than last year

Demand for traditional products also increased abroad

Lucknow

Exports to Uttar Pradesh were recorded in April and May. After a record two months of exports, the country has exported Rs 21,500.85 crore this year. This is 152.67% more than exports during the same period last year in 2020.

UP is in the top 6 in the list of exports from the states, a government spokesperson said. Now the government is in touch with the ambassadors of 10 more states to further boost exports.

Largest export of mats and footwear

If you look at the figures released by the central government, most of the carpets and footwear were exported from UP. Carpets worth Rs 247.63 crore were exported last year, compared to Rs 744.15 crore this year. Last year, footwear exports stood at Rs 1,474 crore, up from Rs 742.47 crore this year.

Which products to export

Similarly, leather purses, bags and other products were exported at Rs 493.80 crore as against Rs 79.21 crore last year. Last year, 26.19 crore toys were exported, this year 120.83 crore toys have been exported. Last year, cotton and silk exports stood at Rs 72.87 crore. Clothing, photo frames and wooden items worth Rs 438.81 crore were exported.

High demand for these products

According to officials, traditional products made from wood, hemp, silk and carpet are in high demand in the US and European countries. These traditional products are made in Lucknow, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi and Gorakhpur. It is in high demand in Nepal, Bangladesh and South Asian countries.