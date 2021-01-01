Top rated best cheap laptops EMI below Rs 2000: Professional or student, these are the best for everyone, these top rated cheap laptops, can’t live without knowing the price – Top rated Dell HP Lenovo Asus and Acer below 40000 Cheapest Amazon Amazon Check details EMI and Exchange offer at the lowest price ever

Highlights Buy a good laptop at a low price

Various offers available including EMI and Exchange

Amazing deals on Amazon

New Delhi: Top rated cheap laptops under 2000 EMI: Nowadays everyone needs a laptop. Everyone wants to buy a laptop for themselves but people think it is so expensive that it is difficult for them to afford. However, that is not the case. At the same time, one more thing is true that if you buy a laptop with a good configuration, their price is definitely higher, but their performance also does justice to the price. Now how to buy a good configuration laptop (which is sometimes expensive) by bringing them together. We have an option for this.



If you want, you can also buy your favorite laptop with good configuration at a low price. This is the way of EMI. You don’t have to pay in full to get a good laptop, you just pay every month and the laptop will be yours. Here we are giving you 5 laptops that can be purchased for less than Rs 2,000 EMI. In addition, an exchange offer of Rs 18,150 is also being offered on it. At the same time, all of them have a 4, 4.2 or 4.3 rating out of 5 on Amazon Mazon. So let’s learn about these options.

Airtel blast! Disney + Hotstar Mobile Subscription Free For 1 Year, Learn How To Get The Benefits

Dell 14 (2021) slim and lightweight i3-1005G1 laptop: Its MRP is Rs 44,500. It can be purchased for Rs 39,866 with a discount of Rs 4,634. It can be purchased under standard EMI for Rs 1,877 per month. An exchange offer of Rs 18,150 is being offered on this. It comes with 4GB RAM and 1TB hard disk. Also, it has a 256GB SSD card. It is presented with a 14-inch FHD AG display. It has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon.

HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin & Light 15.6-Inch (39.62 cm) FHD Laptop: Its MRP is Rs 43,090. It can be purchased for Rs 39,990 with a discount of Rs 3,100. It can be purchased under standard EMI for Rs 1,882 per month. An exchange offer of Rs 18,150 is being offered on this. It comes with 8GB RAM and 1TB hard disk. It is presented with a 15.6 inch FHD display. It has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon.

Flipkart Carnival Sale: Buying an iPhone will be a dream come true! The iPhone 12 is getting so cheap, don’t miss any opportunity

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 “(39.63cm) FHD Thin and Lightweight Laptop: Its MRP is Rs 55,190. It can be purchased for Rs 39,490 with a discount of Rs 15,700. It can be purchased under standard EMI for Rs 1,859 per month. An exchange offer of Rs 18,150 is being offered on this. It comes with 8GB RAM and 1TB hard disk. It is presented with a 15.6 inch FHD display. It has 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Get the Covid-1 vaccine immediately … Now Google will help you too, find slots in Maps-Search-Wizards

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020), Intel Core i3-1005G1 10th Gen, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop: Its MRP is Rs 45,990. It can be purchased for Rs 36,990 with a discount of Rs 9,000. It can be purchased under standard EMI for Rs 1,741 per month. An exchange offer of Rs 18,150 is being offered on this. It comes with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD card. It is presented with a 14-inch FHD display. It has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon.

Has anyone blocked you on Telegram? This is the easiest way to find out

Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i3 11th Generation 15.6 “(39.6 cm) Full HD IPS Laptop: Its MRP is Rs 44,990. It can be purchased for Rs 38,990 with a discount of Rs 6,000. It can be purchased under standard EMI for Rs 1,835 per month. An exchange offer of Rs 18,150 is being offered on this. It comes with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD card. It is presented with a 15.6-inch FHD HD IPS display. It has a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Amazon.