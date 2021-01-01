Top Rated Cheap 43 50 65 Inch TVs on Flipkart: Khatara-Dabba TV Holiday! Top Best Rated Cheap 43 Inch 50 Inch 65 Inch 58 Inch Smart 4k TV 60000 Under Flipkart Super Saver Day Nokia Thomson Philips Sony Samsung iffalcon hisense

If you want to buy a smart TV but don’t have the money to pay at the same time, we make your problem easier. Today is the last day of Flipkart Super Saver Days. In this sale you can get 60 per cent discount on branded televisions like Thomson, Philips, Samsung, Sony and Nokia. In this sale, we will explain in detail all the deals of Top Smart TVs available with discounts.

iFFALCON by TCL 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (43K61): Rs 25,999

This 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV from IFFALCON is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,334 per month. You will also get 5% unlimited cashback when you buy a TV with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The Mi Smart Speaker and Google Home Mini are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,499 respectively when purchased with a TV.

Thomson OthPro Series 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Digital Plus (65 OthPro 2020): Rs 56,999

This is an opportunity to buy Thomson TV at a no-cost EMI of Rs 6,334 per month. You will get 5% unlimited cashback when you buy a TV with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There will be a 20 per cent discount on purchases using Amex Network cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Card and MobiQuick, if the first transaction takes place. This TV has Android OS available. This TV has a 4K display with Ultra HD resolution, which has a refresh rate of 50 Hz.

Hisense A71F 146 cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & ATMOS (58A71F): Rs 41,999

Hisense TV offers 5% unlimited cashback on purchases made with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The TV is also available at an EMI of Rs 1,436 per month. There will also be a 10 per cent discount on first-time TV purchases through Bank of Baroda MasterCard debit cards. This TV comes with Android operating system. The TV supports apps like Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube. This TV has an Ultra HD (4K) resolution screen. The sound output of the TV is 30 watts while the refresh rate is 60 Hz.

Nokia 126cm (50inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV Sound by Onkio (50TAUHDN): Rs 40,999

This is an opportunity to buy Nokia TV from Flipkart at a no-cost EMI of Rs 6,834 per month. The TV will get 5% unlimited cashback when purchased with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000 on TV. This TV gets 48W sound output and the refresh rate is 60Hz. This Nokia TV comes with Android operating system.

Philips 6600 Series 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (50PUT6604 / 94): Rs 39,999

The 50-inch Philips TV can be had at an EMI of Rs 1,368 per month. You will get 5% unlimited cashback when you buy a TV with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. You will also get 20 percent cashback for the first time when you buy a TV with Amex Network Card. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000 on TV. This TV supports Netflix and YouTube. It has Linux operating system available. The TV has a screen with Ultra HD 4K resolution. The TV gets 20 watts of sound output. The refresh rate of the screen is 60 Hz.



SONY Bravia X7002G 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (KD-43X7002G): Rs 43,999

The Sony Bravia TV can be had for Rs 3,667 per month. There is an opportunity to get a TV at a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,667 per month. There will be a 10 per cent discount on TV purchases through ICICI Bank MasterCard credit and debit cards. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000 on TV.

Samsung Crystal 4K 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (UA43AUE60AKLXL): Rs 38,990

This Samsung TV is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 6,449 per month. The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card allows you to avail TV with 5% unlimited cashback. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000 on TV. This TV comes with Tizen operating system. Its sound output is 20 watts while the screen refresh rate is 60 Hz.