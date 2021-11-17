Top Salary Jobs for Women: Top Jobs for Women: Top 5 Jobs for High Salary Women – Top Salary Jobs for Private Sector Women

The best jobs for women in India: Both faith and perseverance help us to make our dreams come true. While no job is gender-specific, there are some jobs that are comfortable and appropriate for women. Often women like to choose their area and job according to their time and place of work. Only your talents and hard work come to fruition. Despite the dominance of government jobs, people prefer to work in the private sector due to higher salaries. Let’s find out now from the top jobs that women can focus on.



Career in teaching

As we all know, the teaching field is considered the best for women, because it has less working hours. In addition, she can take out the rest of the time for herself. There is a lot of growth in the education sector and higher salaries in the teaching sector. Depending on your experience, degree and job, what your salary will be. But a month’s salary in a private school is about ₹ 31,734.

Career in Air Hostess

It is considered to be a glamorous career option, which is very popular among Indian women. If you have good communication skills and have an attractive personality, this business is made for you. After becoming an air hostess, you will travel to different places and countries, enjoy hotel stays and experience interacting with new people every day. Working in this business requires 100% commitment, dedication and hard work with courage.

Air carriers like Air India and Indian Airlines hire young women between the ages of 19 and 25 for air hostess training.

Fashion designing is the best option (career in fashion designing)

Nowadays everyone wants to be at the forefront of fashion and lifestyle. Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals. Fashion designing is a popular career option, which is very popular among women. If you are interested in fashion and designing, it would be a good idea to make this field a career option. For this you can do degree or diploma course from any reputed institute after 12th. Depending on your experience and abilities, you can earn up to 43,810 a month in this field.

Can make a career in advertising

If you love creativity and come up with new ideas, then advertising is the best career option for you. It gives you a chance to learn new things and you create awareness among the people. With attractive ads, the target audience needs to be engaged. If you want, you can get a degree in advertising and then easily work in an advertising agency. In the field of advertising, the starting salary can earn 35 thousand per month.

Careers in human resources

This area is great for people who are willing to work in corporate jobs and can help people solve their problems and issues. HR management is a fast growing career option for women. For a good start you can do MBA or PGDM in HR Management.

HR’s job is to shortlist, onboard, recruit and train candidates, fix their salaries.