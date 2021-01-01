top Smartphone under Rs 5000 itel Coolpad I Kall – These 4 phones come in less than Rs 5,000, know the features

Top Smartphone under Rs 5000: Everyone wants to buy the cheapest smartphone, for this we look at the range of less than Rs 8 thousand or less than Rs 7000, but do you know that less than Rs 5000 Android smartphone can be bought in Today we are going to tell you about the segment, its starting price is Rs 3961.

All these smartphones work on Android OS. WhatsApp can be run in these. YouTube can be used. Online classes can be taken and many other things can also be done.

top Smartphone under Rs 5000: Itel A23 Pro

Itel A23 Pro can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs.3961. Touch screen has been given in this phone, whose size is 5 inches. It has 1 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage and 32 GB internal storage. It has a 2 megapixel rear camera. Also this phone has been given 2400 mAh battery. This phone works on Unisoc 9832E Quad Core processor.

top Smartphone under Rs 5000: Alcatel 1

This phone of Alcatel can be purchased for Rs 4999. This phone comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. It has a 5 inch display. Also, it has an 8-megapixel camera on the back panel. A 2000mAh battery is provided with it.

top Smartphone under Rs 5000: I Call K800

I Kall K800 can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs.4999. This phone has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It has a 5.5 inch display. Also, it has a 5 megapixel rear camera, while this phone has a 2500mAh battery.



top Smartphone under Rs 5000: Coolpad Mega 5C

Coolpad Mega 5C has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The price of this phone on Flipkart is Rs 4799. It has a 5.45 inch display. Also, it has a rear camera of 5 megapixels and a camera has been given on the front as well. It has a 2500 mAh battery.





