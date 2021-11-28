top smartphones within the budget of 20 thousand rupees in December 2021 options available from Motorola to Redmi

If you are also thinking of buying a smartphone soon and your budget is below 20 thousand rupees. So we are going to tell you about some such smartphones. Whose price is less than 20 thousand rupees and will also get AMOLED display, 5G connectivity and high range camera. So let’s know about some such special budget smartphones….

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – The price of this smartphone is Rs 19,999. In which you will get 120HZ AMOLED display, 108MP rear camera and 5MP superb micro camera. Along with this, this smartphone will get an attractive design with good battery backup. This smartphone is based on the Snapdragon 732G chip and has 4G connectivity.

Motorola Moto G60 – Motorola This smartphone is a great option in the range of 20 thousand rupees. The price of this smartphone is Rs 16,499. This smartphone is on Android 11 interface, which can be launched on Android 12 in the coming days. At the same time, this smartphone has a Snapdragon 732G chip, 120HZ IPS LCD display. If you talk about its battery backup, then you will get 6000mAh battery in it which can last for two days.

iQOO Z3 – If you want 5G connectivity in your smartphone, then iQOO Z3 can be the best option for you. The price of this smartphone is Rs 19,990. In this smartphone you will get 768G chip, 120Hz LCD display, 5000mAH battery and 55w charging support. Along with this, 64MP triple camera setup will be available in this smartphone.

Poco X3 Pro – The price of Poco X3 Pro in India is Rs 18,999, which offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Whereas 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for Rs 20,999. It comes in Pawn Steel Blue, Graphite Black and Golden Bronze variants. The first sale of Poco X3 Pro will be on April 6 at 12 noon. It can be bought from Flipkart.

Realme X7 – The price of Realme X7 in India has been kept at Rs 19,999, which will get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. Reality X7 is a 5G phone. This phone will work on Android 10 based Reality UI. It will get a 6.55-inch Super Amoled display, which will get full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and punch hole in the top left.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G – The price of this smartphone is Rs 20,999. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity V HD Plus display. Its resolution is 1,600 X 720 pixels. Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given. This smartphone has a display of 60Hz refresh rate. This phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset.