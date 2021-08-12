Top Stars in Tennis Choose Rest Ahead of the U.S. Open

As the tennis circuits warm up for the US Open in the summer heat of North America, the sport’s most accomplished players will arrive in New York City in the cold.

The five active players with the most Grand Slam singles titles to their name – Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams – are absent from this week’s National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal, and West and South next week. Open in the suburb of Cincinnati. The veterans have all played selective programs this year, but their complete lack of preparation for the last major tournament of the year, which begins August 30, is striking.

Djokovic, 34, was the only one in the group to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, while Federer, Nadal and Serena Williams withdrew, and Venus Williams’ singles ranking of 112 did not qualify her for the Olympics. .

Djokovic’s candidacy for his first gold medal ended in disappointment. After reaching the semi-finals in both the singles and the mixed doubles, Djokovic lost the bronze medal singles match to Pablo Carreño Busta and withdrew from the mixed doubles bronze medal match due to a left shoulder injury.