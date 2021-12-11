Top Test Wicket Takers Touched 400 Wickets Mark Nathan Lyon Becomes 7th Spinner Including Anil Kumble Harbhajan Singh Ravichandran Ashwin

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon took his 400th Test wicket by dismissing David Malan in the first Test of the Ashes series against England. He also became the third Australian to do so.

Nathan Lyon, who once worked as a pitch curator, on Saturday became the 17th bowler in the world and the third Australian bowler to take 400 wickets in Test cricket. At the same time, he is also the seventh spinner in the world to achieve this feat.

Nathan Lyon started his job as a groundman at the Adelaide Oval in 2010 and played his first Test a year later. The 34-year-old off-spinner hasn’t looked back since then and has so far taken 403 wickets in 101 Test matches.

Lyon took his 400th wicket as David Malan of England on the fourth day of the first Ashes Test match. At the same time, he is the third Australian bowler after leg-spinner Shane Warne (708) and pacer Glenn McGrath (563) to reach this milestone.

How many bowlers touched the 400 mark

Muttiah Muralitharan – 800 wickets

Shane Warne – 708 wickets

James Anderson – 632 wickets

Anil Kumble – 619 wickets

Glenn McGrath – 563 wickets

Stuart Broad – 524 wickets

Courtney Walsh – 519 wickets

Dale Steyn – 439 wickets

Kapil Dev – 434 wickets

Rangana Herath – 433 wickets

Richard Hadlee – 431 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin – 427 wickets

Shaun Pollock – 421 wickets

Harbhajan Singh – 417 wickets

Wasim Akram – 414 wickets

Courtney Ambrose – 405 wickets

Nathan Lyon – 403 Wickets

Nathan Lyon has become the seventh spinner in the world to reach this milestone. Sri Lanka’s off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list with 800 wickets. India’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had achieved this feat recently.

Muralitharan and Warne are followed by Anil Kumble (619), Rangana Herath (433), Ashwin (427), Harbhajan Singh (417) and Lyon among the spinners who have taken more than 400 wickets in Test cricket.

Apart from these 10 fast bowlers James Anderson (632), McGrath, Stuart Broad (524), Courtney Walsh (519), Dale Steyn (439), Kapil Dev (434), Richard Hadlee (431), Shaun Pollock (421), Wasim Akram (414) and Curtly Ambrose (405) are included in this list.