Top US military official reveals 'worst thing' Russia did before invading Ukraine



A top U.S. military official in charge of joint training between U.S. and Ukrainian troops in Germany said Wednesday that “the Russians did the worst thing they could to prepare us for an invasion of Ukraine.”

Brigadier General Joseph E. Hilbert, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, said Ukraine had participated in more than a dozen large-scale exercises with US troops in Germany since 2015.

“The Russians have done the worst they’ve given us eight years to prepare,” Hilbert said Thursday while speaking with Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Hopkins, chief of staff of the Florida Army National Guard’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

“Ukrainian soldiers are inspired, they are professionals,” Hilbert added, noting that the United States is currently training 50 to 60 Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate M777 Howitzer artillery in Grefenwehr, Germany.

The weapons were sent to Ukraine’s military to help in the war against Russia.

“They want to go back to the fight,” Hilbert said. “They’re here for a reason they know and they want to go back to it.”

Hilbert added that the United States had trained 23,000 members of Ukraine’s armed forces from 17 different battalions and 11 different brigades, at a total cost of $ 126 million.

He added that Ukrainian troops had planned to lead a nationwide division-level exercise before withdrawing more than 160 Florida National Guard troops from Ukraine in February, just days before the offensive began.

Russia annexed Crimea in early 2014, before launching an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“The war has been going on for eight years now,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock’ Griff Jenkins on Wednesday. The full war has been going on for 70 days.