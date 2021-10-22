Top watches from the leading brand in India to buy during festive season

Top watches from the leading brand in India to buy during the festive season

Smartwatches have gone from being a novelty item to an essential accessory for many in recent years. What started off as a niche category product has become one of the most popular wristwatches. This can be attributed to the fact that smartwatches offer immense value to the user. From facilitating activity tracking to enabling vital data monitoring, smartwatches have numerous uses. With technology advancing over time, top smartwatch brands are introducing incredibly innovative features in their products. Take, for example, the ECG feature of the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch can accurately measure the user’s ECG (electrocardiogram), which monitors the strength and timing of the electrical signals that make the heart beat. Today, you can find a vast array of smartwatches from several brands such as Samsung, Fossil, Garmin, Apple and Amazfit. These brands manufacture smartwatches for various kinds of users. While Garmin watches are popular for their sporty design, Amazfit watches are known for their value for money. Let’s find out the best smartwatches that you can choose from this festive season.

Apple Watch Series 6

Touted to be one of the best premium watches in the market, the Apple Watch Series 6 has taken the smartwatch world by storm. As mentioned above, it allows you to take an ECG anytime, giving you insights into your heart’s health. This high-end smartwatch comes with Apple’s signature Always-On Retina display, which makes its screen crystal clear. The watch display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors, allowing you to easily see your metrics even in the bright sun. It features a marvellous sensor that lets you take readings of your blood oxygen anytime. The Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with a highly accurate blood oxygen sensor, which works in tandem with the Blood Oxygen app to monitor your blood oxygen level. You can also choose from various kinds of straps to suit your style, including the Solo Loop and the Braided Solo Loop.

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch

Fossil makes some of the most visually appealing smartwatches in the market that make a bold style statement. With a large case size of 45 mm, the Fossil Gen 4 smartwatch provides ample display area to view your metrics clearly. The Fossil Gen 4 smartwatch allows you to change your dial and choose from countless watch faces. You can also customize the watch faces with your favourite Instagram or Facebook pictures. You can go swimming or jump into the shower while wearing this watch as it is water-resistant. It tracks your heart rate and steps to a precise degree, allowing you to track your progress when you’re working out. Additionally, the Fossil Gen 4 smartwatch also enables you to leave your phone behind when you’re running as it comes with an untethered GPS to track your run’s distance and play your downloaded music on the watch.

Amazfit Zepp

The Amazfit Zepp is one of the best Amazfit watches as it comes with an industry-leading design and top-class features. With 12 sport modes, the Amazfit Zepp covers a wide range of professional workouts and activities. As Amazfit watches are known for offering something out of the box, the Amazfit Zepp features haptic vibration technology. This gives you smooth feedback with customizable intensity and duration for notifications. This smartwatch also comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring for a comprehensive health evaluation. Additionally, it also comes with blood oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring and stress level monitoring. The unique feature of this smartwatch is its battery life, as it can last up to 15 days with typical usage. Additionally, it can last for 30 days in the Basic Watch Mode.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Samsung smartwatches in the market today. With a streamlined design and innovative features, the Galaxy Watch 4 packs a punch. It allows you to achieve your fitness goals in a comprehensive manner as it can even measure body composition. You can get other stats such as body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, body water and more to track your progress. The Galaxy Watch 4 is equipped with the Samsung BioActive Sensor, which is one of the best sensors in a smartwatch. It also allows you to share your progress with your friends and compete with them through a live message board. This gives you an added boost of motivation for your workouts.

